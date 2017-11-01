Driver Analysis: Cody Coughlin

Tweet TALLADEGA, AL - OCTOBER 13: Cody Coughlin, driver of the No. 13 Ride TV/JEGS Toyota, drives during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fred's 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 13, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

Cody Coughlin entered the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the third time of his career. This year, however, he would be driving full-time in the No. 13 Thorsport Racing truck after competing in the No. 51 truck of Kyle Busch Motorsports last year.

He started out at Daytona by starting 17th and finishing 11th and earned 26 points after the day was over. In the coming weeks, Coughlin scored finishes of 16th and 19th at Atlanta and Martinsville, respectively. Driving the No. 13 RIDE/JEGS Toyota Tundra, he would end up averaging a 16.1 start and a 15.0 average finish.

At the end of the season, Coughlin had collected one top five and three top 10 finishes, including nine laps led. In the closing laps at Talladega, however, he would take a wild ride after being involved in a multi-truck pileup and nearly flipping over on the frontstretch.

Despite that crash, a week later at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Coughlin finished sixth. It was his best career finish at that time until Phoenix where he finished third after starting 13th.

Coughlin talks about earning his best career finish after the Phoenix race.

“After qualifying and the beginning of the race, I didn’t think we’d end up in the top five at all, so I’m really proud of the adjustments the guys made to our Toyota Tundra,” Coughlin said. “Everybody on the RIDE TV/JEGS.com Toyota worked great, and with our first top-five we are now looking forward to the finale in Homestead.”

In the season finale at Homestead, he started 16th and finished 14th. When the season concluded, Coughlin had finished on the lead lap 12 times.

“It wasn’t the night we wanted, but we battled all night long and finished higher than we ran,” Coughlin said. “I appreciate my guys fighting for me all night long, and all season long. I appreciate Duke and Rhonda Thorson for letting me drive their trucks this season. It has been a great experience.”

Cody Coughlin’s Twitter handle is @Cody_Coughlin while his sponsor’s Twitter handles are @RideTV and @TeamJEGS.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **