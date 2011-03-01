Niece Motorsports Announces 2018 Crew Chief Lineup

STATESVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 20, 2017) – On the heels of setting its 2018 driver line up with rookie of the year contender Justin Fontaine behind the wheel of the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado and Austin Wayne Self piloting the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado, Niece Motorsports has named Darrell Morrow and Chris Bohlman as the crew chiefs for Fontaine and Self, respectively.

“Niece Motorsports is excited to bring Darrell and Chris on board to serve as our crew chiefs this season,” said team owner Al Niece. “They each bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the organization. I’m excited to see what they are able to bring to the table and help us continue to grow our program as we head into the 2018 season.”

Morrow, who will serve as crew chief for Fontaine, most recently worked at Biagi-DenBeste Racing as a car chief. Morrow was instrumental in NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) victories with Aric Almirola at Daytona in 2016 and Talladega in 2017.

During his 28 years in racing, Morrow has worked with a wide array of drivers, including Mark Martin, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Dale Jarrett, Elliott Sadler, Scott Pruett and Ricky Craven.

“My goal heading into the 2018 season is to have the No. 45 be consistent – to run every lap – and get Justin experience and seat time,” said Morrow. “We’d like to run for the rookie of the year title and make the playoffs.”

Self’s crew chief, Bohlman comes to Niece Motorsports from Precision Performance Motorsports, where he served as a car chief for the NXS team. Bohlman’s experience with the team also included work with research and development, fabrication, suspension, assembly, setup, seven-post machine, and chassis dyno.

“The equipment and facilities that are in place for the upcoming year within our organization have exponentially grown and improved in such a short period of time,” said Bohlman. “Everyone here is giving 110 percent and my hope is for us to be able to showcase our improvements on track.”

Niece Motorsports has also named Joey Cohen as the lead engineer for the organization. Cohen most recently served as crew chief for Spencer Gallagher in the NXS at GMS Racing. In addition, Cohen has NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) victories as crew chief for Chase Elliott (Martinsville, 2017) and Ben Kennedy (Bristol, 2016).

“I really feel like the pieces are falling into place at Niece Motorsports,” said General Manager Cody Efaw. “I’m excited to have Darrell, Chris and Joey on board. I’ve seen their work first hand and know that they have a lot to offer Niece Motorsports. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together this season.”

Niece Motorsports will kick off the 2018 NCWTS season at Daytona International Speedway on February 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

