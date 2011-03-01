South Point Hotel & Casino Extends Partnership with Richard Childress Racing for 2018 Season

Las Vegas Hotel & Casino to be primary sponsor on championship-contending No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro

WELCOME, N.C. (December 21, 207) – The South Point Hotel & Casino will return to Richard Childress Racing as the primary sponsor on the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro, piloted by Daniel Hemric, for the 2018 NASCAR XFINITY Series season. The 2018 season marks the seventh year of a partnership between RCR and the Las Vegas-based hotel and casino.

“The South Point Hotel & Casino is excited to be continuing our partnership with Richard Childress Racing in the 2018 season,” said Michael Gaughan, owner of the South Point. “Watching Brendan carry our colors these past couple of years on the track and into Victory Lane has been a lot fun. We’re looking forward to continuing the accomplishments during this coming season with Daniel Hemric. Daniel is a great driver and we know he will represent the South Point well both on and off the track.”

The South Point’s partnership with RCR began in 2012, when Brendan Gaughan ran a limited XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule with the historic organization. In the most recent season of competition, Gaughan and the South Point Hotel & Casino team earned a top-10 finish in the driver championship point standings after making the 2017 XFINITY Series Playoffs.

The South Point will serve as the primary partner on Hemric’s No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro for all 33 XFINITY Series races during the 2018 season. Hemric, who will compete for the Series championship, finished fourth in the 2017 XFINITY Series season after making it to the Championship 4 round of the NASCAR Playoffs. During his rookie season, the 26-year-old driver also recorded one pole award, seven top-five and 16 top-10 finishes.

“RCR and the Gaughan Family have had a special relationship that we’re thrilled to be able to continue,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “As with RCR, the South Point Hotel and Casino has a rich history in stock car racing and it is a part of our heritage. Daniel made it to the XFINITY Series Championship 4 this past season and we look forward to another season of watching him compete for the championship.”

For additional information on today’s announcement, and all that’s happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com.

About South Point Hotel & Casino:

Featuring more than 2,100 guestrooms, South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa overlooks the famous Las Vegas Strip and the serenity of the surrounding mountainscape. Each oversized guest room features state-of-the-art LED televisions as well as WiFi with high-speed internet connections. Guests visiting South Point will experience affordable luxury through a casino offering top-of-the-line gaming technology, more than 60 table games and a race and sports book area featuring separate viewing areas for both horse racing and general sporting events; a wide variety of dining options, including the award-winning Michael’s Gourmet Room; the world-class Costa Del Sur Spa and Salon; a fabulous 400-seat showroom featuring headliner entertainment; a 16-screen Cinemark movie complex; a state-of-the-art, 64-lane bowling center; and a 165,000-square foot convention center. In addition, South Point holds one of the finest event facilities in the country with the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center, which features more than 1,200 climate-controlled stalls and plays host to some of the country’s most unique events. South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa is at 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89183.

For more information or for room reservations, call (702) 796-7111 or visit the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa website. Connect with South Point on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Its 2018 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet) along with 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s/Caterpillar/Grainger/ Liberty National Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro, first-year RCR driver Matt Tifft (No. 2 Anderson’s Maple Syrup Chevrolet Camaro) and second-year XFINITY Series driver Daniel Hemric (No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet Camaro).

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **