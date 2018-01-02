Brad Allen To Return As Competition Director At South Boston Speedway

January 2, 2018 ) – Brad Allen will return as competition director at SOUTH BOSTON, Va. () – Brad Allen will return as competition director at South Boston Speedway for the 2018 season after assuming the position midway through 2017.

“Brad came in halfway through the season, took control and did a great job for us,” said Cathy Rice, South Boston Speedway general manager. “He’s a good fit for us. The competitors respect him, and he respects the competitors. We believe he will build on the foundation he started last year and keep things running smoothly for us.”

“To me, 2018 offers an opportunity to continue the processes and expectations we tried to implement midseason last year, which wasn’t the ideal situation for all involved,” said Allen. “I thank everyone everywhere at South Boston for making me feel welcome and understanding those challenges last season.

Allen has been involved in weekly racing, both as a competitor and in track management, most of his adult life. He was the general manager of Ace Speedway near Burlington, North Carolina, from 2010 through 2015. He’s been the associate race director and safety coordinator with the CARS Tour since its inception in 2015 and is also the series director for both the USAC Eastern Midget Association and the 602 Limited Tour.

“I’ve always considered South Boston the premier destination for weekly racers in the area,” said Allen, who scored more than 30 Modified wins as a driver and won three track championships at Ace Speedway. “After experiencing first-hand last year the dedication of ownership, management and staff, not to mention the loyalty and passion of drivers, teams and fans there, this season has all the ingredients to produce one of the best programs in racing anywhere.

“We have a premium race facility, a premium schedule, premium race teams and premium fans, and, in my opinion the best staff with which to present a premium show every time the gates open.”

March 24 with the Racing returns to South Boston Speedway onwith the Danville Toyota NASCAR Whelen Late Model Twin 100s featuring twin 100-lap races for Late Models, a 50-lap race for the Limited Sportsman Division, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stocks and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets.

