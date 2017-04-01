Fellow Missouri Company, Extreme Brand Products, Partners With MB Motorsports

Wright City, MO- “I can’t think of a better way to make our start in NASCAR than to do so with Missouri’s own MB Motorsports,” says Extreme Brand Products owner, Larry Jeffers. And so begins a partnership for the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season between two Missouri based operations.

Based in Cedar Hill, MO, Extreme Brand Products mission is to be the leader in the research, selling and marketing of high quality race oil, race fuels & performance lubricants. Extreme Brand Products accomplishes this by ensuring that their products and service are of the highest quality. As the slogan states, “The Performance you expect comes from the quality we demand!”

“It’s always good to bring new marketing partners on board,” says team owner Mike Mittler. “And it’s even sweeter when they’re based so close to you.” Extreme Brand Products is based only about 50 miles from MB Motorsports’ shop. “They’ve built a great reputation on their racing oils and fuel and their diesel and motor oil are top notch, too,” he adds.

“We’re heavily involved in drag racing,” notes Jeffers. “But this is our first foray into the world of NASCAR and we’re very excited for the 2018 season to get underway.”

Visit Extreme Brand Products at extremebrandproducts.com for all the details on their extensive product lines. You can also follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

About MB Motorsports:

MB Motorsports is the sole surviving original team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, having competed in every season since the series debuted in 1995. The team has given many young drivers their start in NASCAR, including Sprint Cup Series winners Carl Edwards, Jamie McMurray, Brad Keselowski and Regan Smith.

For more information on MB Motorsports and its marketing partners, visit www.mbracing.net or follow them on Twitter @MBMotorsports or Facebook, MB Motorsports

