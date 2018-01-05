Singer-Songwriter Tarra Layne To Perform ‘Georgia On My Mind’ At 2018 Folds Of Honor Quiktrip 500

HAMPTON, Ga. (Jan. 5, 2018) – Singer/songwriter Tarra Layne will perform the iconic song “Georgia on my Mind” prior to the 2018 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 25, a tradition begun by the race track at its annual NASCAR Weekend in 2016.

Featured on the main pre-race stage, Layne’s rendition will follow the Cup Series driver introductions and precede the singing of the national anthem, just prior to the drop of the green flag.

“I have been wishing to perform at a NASCAR event for a very long time,” said Layne. “I am honored to sing a legendary song from one of my all-time favorite artists for Georgia’s NASCAR fans. It’s going to be a memorable moment for all in attendance singing along.”

Layne, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native whose bold vocals reside at the crossroads of Grace Potter, Amy Winehouse and Gretchen Wilson, rose to stardom when she landed on Season 11 of NBC’s hit show “The Voice” in 2016. Selecting coach Blake Shelton after her blind audition of “Black Velvet,” Layne was mentored by Bette Midler and advanced to the Battle Round of the popular, primetime singing show.

Since then, Layne has shared the stage with renowned acts including Gavin DeGraw, Vanessa Carlton, Lauren Alaina, Cassadee Pope, The Band Perry, Katey Segal and many others.

Layne is also a featured singing voice for Mattel, lending her singing chops to Ari Hauntington, the ghostly pop star in the 2016 release “Welcome to Monster High.” Her voice is now featured on the singing Ari doll available in stores nationwide.

Currently, Layne is working on her fourth EP with a special, noteworthy team of producers.

NASCAR racing returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 23-25, 2018, featuring the Rinnai 250 XFINITY Series and Active Pest Control 200 Camping World Truck Series doubleheader onSaturday, Feb. 24 and the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Feb. 25.

To purchase tickets today, call the AMS ticket office at (770) 946-4211, (877) 9-AMS-TIX or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **