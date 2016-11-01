Go Green Racing and Joey Gase Join the XFINITY Series in 2018

Go Green Racing is proud to announce that Joey Gase will pilot the No. 35 Sparks Energy entry in the 2018 NASCAR XFINITY Series season. The crew chief for the Go Green entry will be Patrick Donahue who worked with Gase in 2017.

Go Green Racing is a NASCAR XFINITY Series team owned by Archie St. Hilaire that made its debut in 2009 in what was formerly known as the NASCAR Nationwide Series. Gase made his NASCAR XFINITY Series debut with the team in 2011 where he finished 20th at his home racetrack, Iowa Speedway. Gase went on to make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) debut in 2014 with Go Fas Racing, the sister team to Go Green Racing.

“It’s been such a pleasure being part of Joey’s career,” Archie St. Hilaire said. “My family has been very lucky to be part of many firsts for Joey’s career and we look forward to creating great memories together again this year. With Sparks Energy, Donate Life, and many of our other great partners on-board, we hope to make the 2018 NASCAR Playoffs and compete with some of the big teams. We see a lot of potential in Joey, and hopefully we can move him up to Go FAS Racing in 2019 with a two-car Cup operation.”

Sparks Energy Inc., a partner of Gase’s since 2016, has agreed to join GGR as the primary sponsor for the No. 35 in 2018. Sparks Energy will also serve as the title sponsor of the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, the Sparks Energy 300.

“Sparks Energy is a great family owned and operated company,” said Gase. The owners, J and Magen, pour their hearts into the company and treat everyone like family. They’re truly living the American dream. I love their hardworking style and great ethics. It’s crazy to think that my partnership with Sparks all began with a Twitter message. I got an email back from the president of the company and the rest is history. I can’t wait to get to Daytona and run with this great team. I can’t thank Archie and everyone at Go Green Racing enough for the opportunity and Sparks Energy for making it happen.”

About Sparks Energy, Inc.: Sparks Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 to address a growing need by both Investor Owned Utilities and Electric Co-ops for a quality workforce to perform storm response and energy restoration services. The Sparks Energy, Inc. team has over 35 years of experience in utility construction and management. Sparks is a committed leader in Energy Restoration Management. Our crews are qualified for overhead/underground distribution, transmission, substation and ROW operations. We are composed of both union and non-union crews. Our crews remain non-associated with mutual aid giving us the ability to move throughout the U.S. without having to request RMAG releases.

