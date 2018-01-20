Sugarland Just Added to Country 500 Music Festival Lineup

Joining Toby Keith, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley and Many More

May 25, 26, & 27 at Daytona International Speedway

Early-Bird Three-Day Tickets Available through January 23

Popular VIP and Camping Opportunities Also Available

(Daytona Beach, Fla.) – January 9, 2018 – Organizers today announced that super duo Sugarland has been added to the third edition of Country 500 – The Great American Music Fest at Daytona — set for May 25, 26, & 27, 2018 at Daytona International Speedway. Sugarland has sold nearly 10 million albums domestically and has seven #1 singles to their credit and is reuniting after a seven-year hiatus. Sugarland joins previously announced artists Toby Keith, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Billy Currington, Tyler Farr, Randy Houser and many more at the upcoming Country 500 Music Festival. Other artists added to the Country 500 lineup include Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen.

Three-day weekend passes, VIP packages, camping and travel packages are on sale now through Country500.com. Fans should plan to take advantage of the special early-bird pricing ($185) for 3-day weekend general admission passes available now through January 23.

Already a Memorial Day tradition, Country 500 draws over 75,000 fans from across the world to Daytona International Speedway, the “World Center of Racing,” for an unforgettable weekend of music, camping, and summertime fun at one of America’s most iconic sports destinations.

Country 500 Music Festival features the biggest names in country music performing on two stages and offers festival-goers the chance to camp inside the infield of the famed speedway for the three-day celebration. Festival-goers will be able to get up close and personal with some of their favorite country stars at artist meet-and-greets. Numerous additional features—such as a wide variety of food and beverage options, outdoor games, the iconic Ferris wheel, and much more—will contribute to the all-around atmosphere of Country 500.

Fans should stay connected with Country 500 on Facebook, at Country500.com and #Country500 on Twitter to get the latest information on the event as it becomes available.

Sponsors of Country 500 include Budweiser, Monster Energy, Toyota, Go RVing, and Maui Jim.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **