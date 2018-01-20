Truck Racing Calendar for 2018: X Events You Won’t Want to Miss

Tweet Photo Credit: Robert Laberge/Getty Images

As we roll into the New Year, that can only mean one thing for truck enthusiasts, and that’s a whole new year worth of exciting truck racing events that you won’t want to miss out. While there are all kinds of different truck racing circuits out there, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tends to be the hottest. With that in mind, we’ve gone ahead and compiled a list of the top races in 2018 that you won’t want to miss out on.

2018 NextEra Energy Resources 250

The 2018 NextEra Energy Resources 250 will be taking place at Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL on Feb. 16. This race takes place right before the ultra-popular and world-famous Daytona 500. This one is known for having close finishes and features 100 laps. The track can be quite wild at times, which makes for some pretty exciting racing.

2018 Nevada 350

Taking place on March 2 is the 2018 Nevada 350 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV. The track is 1.5 miles in length and is classed as intermediate level, which means you’re in for an exciting race. Thanks to this track’s close proximity to the strip in Las Vegas, you can also make a whole vacation out of it if you choose.

2018 Michigan 200

The 2018 Michigan 200 taking place at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI on Aug. 11 and is another must-see race. This one takes place on a track that is two miles in length and is classed as a superspeedway. This track is extremely fast and exciting, which certainly helps to draw the crowds. It is actually considered one of the top tracks in the entire country and is constantly getting improvements.

2018 UNOH 200

Taking place just a few days later on Aug. 15 is the 2018 UNOH 200 race that will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. What makes this race unique is the fact the track is extremely short, just 0.53 miles, so you can expect lots of turns and excitement.

2018 Ford EcoBoost 200

If you want to catch the final race of the season, then it will take place on Nov. 16 and is the 2018 Ford EcoBoost 200. This race takes place at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, FL. This track is classed as intermediate and is 1.5 miles in length, making it the perfect track to host the final race.

Take Your Passion and Love for Races to New Levels

Mark Them on Your Calendar

So now that you’ve got a list of all the most exciting truck races in 2018, you’ll be able to mark them down on the calendar, so they won’t be missed.

