2018 Ford Mustang GT H-Pipe with Active Exhaust Sound Comparison

Justin Dugan gives us a demo of the Heartthrob Cut and Clamp Resonator Delete H-Pipe on AmericanMuscle’s new 2018 Mustang GT with the Active Exhaust feature. For those looking to get a boost in tone and volume, ditching the factory resonator in favor of an aftermarket mid pipe is the way to go.

With the H-pipe exhaust installed, you can expect to hear an increase of about 5-6 Decibels compared to factory resonator. As you’ll see in this video, the H-pipe is much more tame than the X-pipe while still giving you that deep, classic, muscle car sound; it’s no wonder why it’s currently the most popular mid-pipe in the market!

Check out this side by side comparison: https://youtu.be/ QgXfMtrRNuc

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **