Brendan Gaughan set to return to Beard Motorsports in 2018

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. — Beard Motorsports is proud to announce that driver Brendan Gaughan will return in 2018. The Beard Oil Distributing and TTS Logistics sponsored Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will be joined by new partners South Point Hotel & Casino and City Lights Shine for both Daytona and Talladega restrictor plate races.

Along with new sponsors, the team will now be running a number that fans familiar with Gaughan will recognize, his iconic No. 62.

“We would like to build off the success we achieved last season at both Daytona races, we made the Daytona 500 on our time and did not have the stress of racing our way in through the Can-Am duels and finished 11th in the race,” explained team owner Mark Beard.

“Then, we then came back in July and finished seventh. Even though the team didn’t get the finishes they wanted at Talladega, then ran very well during each race, even leading the fall race twice for six laps.

“To have a driver with Brendan’s experience behind the wheel is great and the fact that South Point wanted to get involved makes it even better.”

Don’t use the word “retirement” when discussing Brendan Gaughan and his future in racing.

The 42-year old Las Vegas, Nev. resident will only step away from full-time NASCAR competition in 2018.

He first competed full time in the K&N Pro Series West series back 1999, a series that he won back-to-back championships in 2000 & 2001.

From there, he moved up to the Camping World Truck Series where he pick up eight wins and just missed out on the 2003 series title.

He has continued his presence in the sport in the XFINITY Series where he captured two more victories.

“I have had more fun racing with Mr. Beard for the four races last year than I had in my prior 50 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts,” said Gaughan. “I’m also very excited about the car that RCR has built for us, Richard Childress has been an amazing friend and I appreciate how much support he is giving to the Beard Motorsports Chevrolet in our part time efforts.

“I would personally like to thank the entire Beard family for continuing this opportunity and for allowing us to run the number that has been so special to me my entire career.”

Darren Shaw will again lead the team as crew chief out of the team’s Mooresville, N.C.-based shop.

“I feel lucky to work with such a great owner like Mark Beard, he gives me the parts and pieces we need to go fast and having a driver like Brendan Gaughan, I can’t ask for anyone better than him for a part time effort,” said Shaw.

“We have a great crew of guys, some full-time racers and some weekend warriors, you would never know that if you were around the car in the garage area.”

The team has purchased a new chassis from RCR and had the chassis from last year updated and both are being fitted with the new 2018 Camaro ZL1 body style. The team will also utilize ECR engines again this season.

About South Point Hotel & Casino:

South Point Hotel & Casino is located in the heart of the premiere southwest Las Vegas valley, just minutes away from the famous Las Vegas Strip. Some of our many amenities include a 16-screen Century Theater movie complex, 64-lane bowling center and a handful of restaurants that cater to all appetites and taste.

Our casino features a large selection of table games and the latest slot and video poker machines. Our distinctive hotel features spacious rooms and suites with 42-inch Plasma televisions, Point Plush mattresses and Wireless Fidelity throughout.

A unique feature to this property is its Equestrian Center, which is the finest horse facility in the country. South Point also has a fabulous 400-seat showroom that features headliner entertainment and dancing to live bands on weekends.

Visit southpointcasino.com to book your next Las Vegas adventure.

About Beard Oil Distributing:

Beard Oil Distributing is a family owned company which has serviced the construction industry nationwide with petroleum products for over 50 years. Beard Oil supplies fuel as well as being a branded Phillips 66 lubricant dealer.

We provide specialized fuel and lubricant tanks, and dispensing systems which allow our customers to have the very safest and efficient portable fueling and lubricant stations available. Beard Oil offers the very best in equipment, products, tanks, and service with competitive national pricing.

