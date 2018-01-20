A Well-Deserved Opportunity for Ryan Truex

Tweet FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 03: Ryan Truex, driver of the No. 16 Chiba Toyopet Toyota, stands on the grid during Salute To Veterans Qualifying Days Fueled by Texas Lottery for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series JAG Metals 350 Driving Hurricane Harvey Relief at Texas Motor Speedway on November 3, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR XFINITY Series should be exciting to watch this upcoming season. With several different driver changes, there is another driver back in the Series for 2018.

Less than a week ago, Hattori Racing Enterprises announced that twenty-five-year-old Ryan Truex would not be returning to their team in 2018. After his best career season in the Truck Series, the two time NASCAR K&N Pro Series East champion was left without a ride going into 2018.

But the anxiety and insecurity about not having a ride for 2018 quickly ended for Truex. XFINITY Series team Kaulig Racing announced that Truex would be the new full-time driver of the No. 11 car next season.

The last two seasons, Blake Koch piloted the No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro and drove them to the XFINITY Series playoffs. Though Koch made it into the postseason, they had a lot of mediocre runs and it only led them to one pole and 10 top-10 finishes in the last two seasons.

Truex was impressive in the Truck Series last season, not only did he have two poles, eight top-five, and thirteen top-10 finishes, he had fast trucks that allowed him to lead 115 laps and get a second-place finish at Loudon.

The younger brother of last year’s Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. finally had a full-time Truck Series ride and made the best out of that opportunity. Although Truex did not win a race last season or make the Playoffs, he had the most consistent season of his career in one of NASCAR’s top three national series.

As for this season coming up, Truex landed a ride that he truly deserved. Considering that he has had an up and down career over the last several years with different teams, 2018 should be a terrific opportunity to showcase his talents.

Kaulig Racing couldn’t be more excited to bring a driver that had a stellar season and hopefully brings momentum to their team.

“When we started this team two years ago I knew we had the potential to be one of the strongest teams in the XFINITY Series and I think we’re within reach of that goal. Ryan is going to be a great addition to the team and I have some high hopes for this season. Each year we keep improving as a team and I think this season we’ll be able to get some wins and make another run in the playoffs. Everyone at Kaulig Racing is excited to have Ryan on board and it should be a great, fun year.”

