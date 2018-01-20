‘WORLD’S LARGEST’ DAYTONA 500 WATCHING PARTY RETURNS TO TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY FEB. 17 & 18

Tweet The 2017 Daytona 500 Watching Party brought more than 3,000 campers and tailgaters to TMS.

NASCAR’s Opening Race Weekend Culminating With Daytona 500 On Sunday, Feb. 18, To Be Featured On World’s Largest TV In Speedway Infield

2017 Event Attracted More Than 3,000 Campers And Tailgaters

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 11, 2018) – Texas Motor Speedway is planning on its “World’s Largest” Daytona 500 Watching Party getting even bigger this year.

Last year’s highly successful event attracted in excess of 300 RVs and more than 3,000 campers and tailgaters to the Texas Motor Speedway infield for NASCAR’s opening race weekend at Daytona International Speedway. The race was shown live on the world’s largest TV known as “Big Hoss.”

Given favorable weather, Texas Motor Speedway will look to top those numbers when the infield is opened Feb. 17-18 as fans will be allowed to camp or tailgate for free and enjoy the racing action from Daytona Beach, Fla., on the mammoth 12-story tall, high-definition TV located on the backstretch.

The two-day public event begins when the gates to the South Tunnel open Saturday, Feb. 17, at 8 a.m. CT for those looking to camp overnight. It will also be open to for those tailgaters interested in

watching the season-opening XFINITY Series Powershares QQQ 300 race from Daytona, beginning at 1:30 p.m. CT (TV: FOX Sports 1). The weekend culminates with the 60th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 18, beginning at 1:30 p.m. (TV: FOX).

In addition to the racing action and pre-race shows on “Big Hoss,” there will be plenty of additional entertainment throughout the weekend. There will be free Chevrolet Camaro pace car rides on track; a cornhole tournament; campsite and tailgate area decoration competition; promotions and live remotes from 95.9 The Ranch and Hank FM; and the NASCAR-themed “Talladega Nights” for the Saturday night movie entertainment on “Big Hoss”, beginning at 7 p.m.

O’Reilly Auto Parts will provide gift cards to the top-three finishers in the cornhole tourney as well as gift cards and trophies to the best decorated campsite and tailgate areas. O’Reilly Auto Parts also will provide tailgate goodie bags to the first 500 attending the weekend event.

Fans can even ensure they have the best seat and camping spot available in 2018 as speedway ticket representatives will be on hand to provide interested fans a guided tour and allow them to make their seat or camping selection in person.

Fans are permitted to bring their own food and beverage to the infield.

Those interested in camping or tailgating must RSVP at www.texasmotorspeedway.com/DaytonaRSVP before Sunday, Feb. 11. Spots for the watching party are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For a complete Daytona 500 Watching Party schedule, visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com or download Texas Motor Speedway’s free mobile app.

