Roush Fenway Racing Debuts 2018 Scheme for No. 60 Ford Development Team

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 11, 2018) – The No. 60 Ford Performance Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway Racing will hit the track in Daytona for the first NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) race of the 2018 season with a brand new design. The scheme features a gray and white color combination, with hints of red highlighting the number and spoiler. Ford development program drivers Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric and Ty Majeski will share the ride for the duration of the NXS season.

“We’re excited about our team of young Ford drivers in the No. 60 Mustang,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “Having this great collaboration between Roush Fenway, Team Penske and Ford Performance is certainly unique in the sport, and we think getting Austin, Ty and Chase together to try and win a XFINITY team championship, while developing their skills as NASCAR drivers will be fun to watch. There’s already great chemistry there, and they’ll help push each other to be even better going forward.”

The development team, known as #TheProgram60, is designed to continue the progression and development of the three drivers with collaboration from Ford Performance and Team Penske. The trio will look to build on the rich history of Roush Fenway’s No. 60 that includes a NASCAR record 93 wins and almost 16,000 laps led. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin was a dominating fixture in the car in the 90s and Carl Edwards, Greg Biffle and Chris Buescher each drove the car to NXS championships.

Roush Fenway will reveal in unique fashion which of the three drivers takes the seat in Daytona. Briscoe, Cindric and Majeski will draw straws out of the iconic “Jack hat” to find out who the lucky driver is.

Fans will get an exclusive look into the selection process by tuning in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Jack’s Garage” segment on Claire B. Lang’s “Dialed In” talk show. The award-winning host will reveal which driver is up first on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The No. 60 Ford Mustang takes to the track in the NXS season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **