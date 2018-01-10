Wood Brothers Racing Enters Partnership with Archie St. Hilaire, Secures Charter for 2018 and Beyond

Long-term partnership ensures guaranteed starting position, stability for historic No. 21 Ford

Wood Brothers Racing today announced a long-term partnership with Archie St. Hilaire, owner of Go FAS Racing. The agreement grants full operating control of one of the 36 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Charters to the Wood Brothers and its iconic No. 21 Ford.

The Charter guarantees a starting position in every Monster Energy Series race, providing further competitive stability for a team that returned to full-time competition for each of the past two seasons and earned a berth in the Monster Energy Series Playoffs in 2017.

“This Charter is a game-changing step for Wood Brothers Racing. It’s the critical piece needed to thrive as a top owner in our sport,” said Len Wood, co-owner of Wood Brothers Racing. “We have been fortunate enough to have extremely fast cars and are blessed with the best sponsors in NASCAR. Pair that with our support from Ford and nearly every piece is in place. Last year we leased a Charter from Archie [St. Hilaire]. We’ve really come to appreciate working with him and his son Mason and I think everyone has benefited tremendously from this relationship. For 2018 and beyond, we’ve taken it a step further and entered into a partnership and we think it will be a rewarding endeavor for everyone involved.”

Last season, with driver Ryan Blaney, the Wood Brothers enjoyed one of its most successful seasons in decades, capturing the organization’s 99th premier series win and finishing in the top 10 in points for the first time since 1994. Blaney advanced to the Round of 8 in the Monster Energy Series Playoffs and went on to finish 9th in the points standings.

In 2018, the team looks to build on last season’s playoff run, with Paul Menard taking the reins of the iconic No. 21 Ford. When asked about his thoughts on Paul and the upcoming season, co-owner Eddie Wood has an optimistic outlook on the upcoming season. “Paul has the skill and playoff experience to take the Wood Brothers on yet another championship run,” Wood said. “The security that the Charter brings through this partnership will allow us to place of our focus on winning races, making the playoffs and fighting for a championship. We’re looking forward to getting back to racing and competing against the best teams and drivers in the world.”

The Monster Energy Series returns with the 60th running of the Daytona 500, a race the Wood Brothers have won five times with five different drivers. NASCAR Hall of Famer and Wood Brothers team founder Glen Wood competed in the first Daytona 500 in 1959.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 118 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Fusion driven by Paul Menard in the famous No. 21 racer.

