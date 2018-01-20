Cody Coughlin Joins 2018 Lineup for GMS Racing

STATESVILLE, N.C. (January 16, 2018)- Adding to the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) lineup, GMS Racing officials announced today the addition of Cody Coughlin to the Statesville-based team. Climbing back behind the wheel of a Chevrolet for the first time since 2013 in Late Models, Coughlin will drive the No. 2 JEGS Chevrolet Silverado for his second full-time NCWTS season.

With 35 NCWTS starts under his belt already, including his first full-time season last year, Coughlin is poised to have his best NCWTS season yet. Ending 2017 with a career-best finish of third at ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix Raceway), the 22-year-old has momentum on his side heading into his second full-time season.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the GMS Racing family,” said Coughlin, “as well as be back running for Chevrolet. GMS is a team that has proven to be one of the teams to beat every time they unload at the race track and now I have the same opportunity. I can’t thank GMS Racing, Maury Gallagher and Mike Beam enough for this chance. I think we have the right tools and personnel in place with the No.2 team to run up front and contend for race wins every weekend.”

Looking to add veteran knowledge to Coughlin’s sophomore campaign, crew chief Jerry Baxter will call the shots atop the box this year for the No. 2 team. After a successful start with GMS Racing in 2017, including a win at the NCWTS season opener at Daytona International Speedway, Baxter’s distinguished career includes 10 wins, seven pole awards, 43 top-five and 78 top-10 finishes in 139 NCWTS starts.

“I’m more than ready to get the 2018 season underway,” said Baxter. “Last year we raced against Cody every weekend, so I have an idea of the type of driver he is. It will be even better to be able to work with him now firsthand. We have a good group of hard-working guys on the No. 2 that will definitely put us in the position to run well every time we’re at the track.”

Tune into the NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 16th at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1 to see Coughlin hit the track for the first time with GMS Racing.

For more information on Cody Coughlin and Team JEGS, visit CodyCoughlin.com or TeamJEGS.com, also follow @Cody_Coughlin and @TeamJEGS on Twitter.

​

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Dalton Sargeant, Justin Haley and Cody Coughlin, also in the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **