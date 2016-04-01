DC Solar Set to Partner with Chip Ganassi Racing, Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray In Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

DC Solar Also a Primary Partner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Larson and McMurray Sharing the No. 42

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 16, 2018) – After partnering with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) for three seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), DC Solar is moving to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) for the 2018 season as a primary partner with both Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray. Wasting no time getting on track with Larson, the No. 42 Camaro will feature DC Solar as the primary partner for ‘The Clash at Daytona’, the season opening non-points race.

In addition to partnering with CGR in the MENCS, DC Solar will continue to be seen in the Xfinity Series for several races on the No. 42 Chevrolet with both Larson and McMurray behind the wheel. The partnership with CGR will also extend to INDYCAR in 2018, where DC Solar will serve as an associate sponsor on both the No. 9 and 10 cars, driven by Scott Dixon and Ed Jones respectively.

While DC Solar has been a recognizable name on track for several seasons in NASCAR, including on the car and as a race sponsor, the clean energy company has been recognized by fans outside the race tracks as well. DC Solar provides mobile solar lighting solutions, EV chargers, and power stations to numerous tracks, including Charlotte Motor Speedway, ISM Raceway (Phoenix) and Darlington Raceway. DC Solar is also in partnership with ISM Raceway for its $178 million modernization project, where the company is powering and lighting nighttime construction for what is sure to be one of the most exciting new venues for motorsports in the U.S.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

· Renewable Energy: DC Solar and Larson previously joined forces in 2016 when Larson drove a DC Solar sponsored truck to victory lane in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Eldora Speedway. He also picked up a fourth-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway later that same year with DC Solar onboard. DC Solar also served as a co-primary partner with Larson and the No. 42 MENCS team in last season’s finale at Homestead, which resulted in a third-place finish.

· 25 Going on 30: Behind a growing fan base and greater success on the track in 2017, including his second straight trip to the playoffs, Kyle Larson was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 in Sports list. Larson was the only motorsports athlete on the list, which also included Jose Altuve, Julio Jones, and Kawhi Leonard to name a few.

· Continued Growth: With four victories in 2017, Larson greatly added to his career win total in the MENCS, and with a series leading eight runner-up finishes (including the All-Star Race) he also bested his previous high in that category (three), which he achieved in 2014 and 2016. Larson rounded out the year with 15 top-five finishes, with only three of those finishes not being a first or second-place result. Larson’s strong season netted him a career-best eighth-place finish in the final point standings.

· Welcome Back: McMurray will compete in the Xfinity Series for the first time since 2013. He has not run multiple races in one season in the series since 2011 when he competed in six races. McMurray is an eight-time winner in the Xfinity Series, with his most recent win coming at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2010 driving for JR Motorsports.

· Three to Grow On: McMurray enters the 2018 season on the heels of three consecutive trips to the Playoffs, the most recent of which saw the veteran driver advance to the second round. McMurray’s average finish of 15.1 over the past three seasons helped to propel him to the postseason in consecutive years, and last year’s 17 top-10 finishes, the most for him since 2004, had him solidly in playoff contention throughout the regular season.

QUOTEBOARD:

· Jeff Carpoff, Co-Founder and CEO, DC Solar: “We’re excited about expanding our relationship with CGR, and we’re especially proud to have Kyle and Jamie representing the DC Solar brand as we move to the sport’s highest level. We see an immense amount of value in the sport, with the unique opportunity each weekend to build relationships and interact with multiple partners, and we have every confidence that 2018 is going to be a successful year for everyone involved.”

· Chip Ganassi, Owner, Chip Ganassi Racing: “We have enjoyed our partnership with DC Solar and are very excited to welcome Jeff and Paulette to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. It has been a fun three years growing our partnership and we look forward to an exciting and successful first year with them on the cars with Kyle and Jamie.”

· Kyle Larson, Driver No. 42 DC Solar Chevrolet Camaro: “I’m really looking forward to representing DC Solar this season in the Cup series. You can tell Jeff and Paulette are passionate about being here and about racing, so I’m excited to be a part of their first season in NASCAR’s premier series. I’ve won with them once in the truck series, so I’m hoping to repeat that a few times this year in Cup.”

· Jamie McMurray, Driver No. 1 DC Solar Chevrolet Camaro: “I’m looking forward to racing with DC Solar in Cup this year and a few times with them in the Xfinity Series. Our team has really done a nice job in that series having won with several different drivers the last couple of seasons. I’m also excited to drive a few times in the Cup series with DC Solar on-board and be a part of their first full season in that series. Their enthusiasm for our team and sport is evident and I’m glad that I get to be a part of this growth with them.”

About DC Solar:

DC Solar is a clean energy company that specializes in mobile solar products. Our flagship product, The Solar Eclipse, is the most widely distributed mobile solar generator in the U.S. and has revolutionized the solar industry by taking the technology off-grid. DC Solar serves a wide range of industries, including emergency preparedness/disaster response, construction, telecommunications, EV charging, sports, entertainment and agriculture, to name a new. DC Solar’s mission is to promote a healthier planet by offering unique solar products that make a difference in how people use and think about power. For more information please visit: http://www.dcsolardistribution.com/

About Chip Ganassi Racing:

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include two cars in the Verizon IndyCar Series, two cars in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, one car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, two factory Ford GT’s in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and two factory Ford GT’s in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Overall his teams have 18 championships and 199 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, seven Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh, Pa.

