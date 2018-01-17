Coca-Cola Refreshes Partnerships with NASCAR & ISC

Renewed Partnerships Build Upon Coca-Cola’s 50-Year History in NASCAR;

Coca-Cola Continues as ‘Official Soft Drink of NASCAR’; Most Poured Soft Drink Across NASCAR-Sanctioned tracks

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 17, 2018) – Coca-Cola, International Speedway Corporation (ISC) and NASCAR today announced an extension to each of its long-standing partnerships through 2023. Coca-Cola, an iconic global brand, will continue its deep-rooted history in the sport by engaging racing fans across NASCAR’s three national series and 12 ISC-operated race tracks.

The first-of-its kind integrated agreement is designed to deliver value to Coca-Cola across both the sanctioning body and ISC properties. Building on a 50-year relationship in the sport, Coca-Cola utilizes an immersive marketing approach to engage fans, customers and employees across virtually every facet of the NASCAR ecosystem. The strategy has resulted in Coca-Cola being one of the most recognized sponsors in the sport (according to the 2017 NASCAR sponsor loyalty survey conducted for SportsBusiness Journal/Daily by Turnkey Sports & Entertainment).

“We’re elated to announce an extension to this winning formula,” said Stuart Kronauge, SVP of Marketing & Business Unit President of USA Operations, The Coca-Cola Company. “The association with NASCAR, iconic tracks across the country, the Coca-Cola 600 and the Coca-Cola 400, and the drivers of the Coca-Cola Racing Family creates an ideal relationship between the brands, the sport and fans. It allows for a fully integrated experience that connects Coca-Cola with NASCAR fans at every level – locally, nationally, at the track, in store, at home and elsewhere.”

While Coca-Cola has been involved with stock car racing for 50 years, the brand became an Official Partner of NASCAR in 1998. The extended agreement furthers Coca-Cola’s position as the “Official Soft Drink of NASCAR.” Additionally, a signature part of the brand’s marketing strategy is the Coca-Cola Racing Family – a group of top drivers that includes Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman, Daniel Suarez and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. The Coca-Cola Racing Family, which has been around for nearly 20 years, makes appearances and is featured in advertising, promotions and packaging.

“Our continued partnership with Coca-Cola is a product of a long history of successful collaboration,” said Steve Phelps, EVP and chief global sales and marketing officer, NASCAR. “Partnering with a global company like Coca-Cola puts NASCAR in front of a massive scope of consumers while providing our partners direct engagement with the most brand faithful fan base in sports.”

The extended relationship with ISC will continue Coca-Cola’s position as the leading soft drink pour across NASCAR-sanctioned tracks. Through partnerships with ISC and Speedway Motorsports, Inc., Coca-Cola will be refreshing fans at 21 race tracks in 2018.

“This renewed relationship highlights how committed Coca-Cola is to engage the most brand loyal fans in sports. Coca-Cola is deeply integrated across our sport, including track pouring rights, race entitlements and relationships with drivers – all adding up to a valued partnership,” said Daryl Wolfe, chief sales and partnership officer, NASCAR and ISC. “The company has been a longtime supporter of NASCAR, and we are thrilled to embark on the next expanded phase of our partnership.”

A loyal supporter of the U.S. Armed Forces, Coca-Cola honors and recognizes service members at race tracks annually, and in 2017, expanded its support as the presenting sponsor of NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola. The six-week platform encapsulates the NASCAR industry’s collective expression of respect and gratitude of past and present members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Coca-Cola also partners with NASCAR on Troops to the Track, hosting service members from all military branches at race tracks during the season.

In 2013, Coca-Cola became the first three-time recipient of the prestigious NASCAR Marketing Achievement Award, emblematic of the brand who best utilizes its sponsorship to engage NASCAR fans.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR XFINITY Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series, one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About International Speedway Corporation

International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway® in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500®); Talladega Superspeedway® in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway® located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway® in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway® in Kansas City, Kansas; ISM Raceway® near Phoenix, Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway® and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Homestead-Miami SpeedwaySM in Florida; Martinsville Speedway® in Virginia; Darlington Raceway® in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International® in New York.

The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation’s largest independent sports radio network and Americrown Service CorporationSM, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. In addition, the Company owns ONE DAYTONA, the retail, dining and entertainment development across from Daytona International Speedway, and has a 50 percent interest in the Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway. For more information, visit the Company’s Web site at www.internationalspeedwaycorporation.com.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest total beverage company, offering over 500 brands to people in more than 200 countries. Of our 21 billion-dollar brands, 19 are available in lower- and no-sugar options to help people everywhere more easily control added sugar. In addition to our namesake Coca-Cola drinks, some of our household names around the world include: AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater, and Zico coconut water. At Coca-Cola, we’re serious about making positive contributions to our world. That starts with reducing sugar in our drinks and bringing new and different drinks to people everywhere. It also means continuously working to reduce our environmental impact, creating rewarding careers for our associates, and bringing economic opportunity wherever we operate. In fact, together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people around the world. For more information, visit our digital magazine Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow The Coca-Cola Company on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

