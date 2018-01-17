HORIZON GLOBAL JOINS TEAM PENSKE NASCAR, INDYCAR PROGRAMS

Michigan Company to Sponsor Keselowski and Pagenaud with REESE and Draw-Tite Brands

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 17, 2018) – Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) has joined Team Penske with a new multi-year partnership beginning in 2018. Horizon Global towing and trailering brands REESE® and Draw-Tite® will serve as primary sponsors for the No. 2 Ford Fusion driven by Brad Keselowski in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) races this season at Martinsville Speedway in March and Richmond Raceway in September. The No. 2 Ford will also carry the REESE branding as an associate sponsor throughout the 2018 MENCS season.

Horizon Global will also serve as a full-season associate sponsor on the No. 22 Dallara/Chevrolet driven by Simon Pagenaud in the Verizon IndyCar Series this season.

“Horizon Global is a Michigan-based, automotive-focused company, like Penske Corporation, and we welcome them to the Team Penske NASCAR and INDYCAR programs beginning this season,” said Roger Penske. “We look forward to helping build the company’s REESE and Draw-Tite brands through motorsports and they’ll have some great opportunities working with two series champions in Brad and Simon.”

Headquarted in Troy, Mich., Horizon Global designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail and original equipment channels worldwide.

The company began its motorsports involvement in 2012 by partnering with Brad Keselowski Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“We couldn’t be more enthusiastic to expand our motorsports involvement with Team Penske in 2018,” said John Aleva, President of Horizon Global Americas. “Over the past six seasons, we have developed a strong relationship with Brad and have seen first-hand how beneficial motorsports has been to our company. Taking the next step to grow our program with Team Penske is something we couldn’t pass up.”

Keselowski will join the Horizon Global team at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this Thursday, January 18 to help launch the new partnership.

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season begins with the 60th anniversary running of the Great American Race, the Daytona 500, on Sunday, February 18.

About Reese®.

Reese is the leader in heavy-duty towing and trailering, with a complete line of fifth wheel hitches, pin boxes, weight distribution systems, and sway control solutions. Reese has been recognized as an innovator in the towing industry since 1952. The Reese brand is a division of Horizon Global. For more information, visit http://www.reeseproducts.com.

About Draw-Tite®.

Draw-Tite is the premier brand of custom trailer hitches. Established in 1946 and created with a passion for outstanding performance, the brand has come to represent one of the best custom-fit vehicle products available today. Each hitch design must pass rigorous testing to become TESTED TOUGH™. For more information, visit http://www.draw-tite.com.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global is the #1 designer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products in North America, Australia and Europe. The Company serves OEMs, retailers, dealer networks and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive, leisure and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company’s commitment to market leadership, innovation and operational excellence. The Company’s mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver best-in-class products for its customers, engage with its employees and realize value creation for its shareholders.

Horizon Global is home to some of the world’s most recognized brands in the towing and trailering industry, including: BULLDOG, Draw-Tite, Fulton, Hayman Reese, Reese, ROLA, Tekonsha, and Westfalia. Horizon Global has approximately 4,700 employees in 67 facilities across 21 countries.

For more information, please visit www.horizonglobal.com.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 470 major race wins, over 540 pole positions and 32 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 52-year history, the team has also earned 16 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. For 2018, Team Penske will compete in the Verizon IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

