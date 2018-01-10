Go Fas Racing and Circle Sport Racing Partner to Secure Charter For Matt DiBenedetto for 2018 Season

Go Fas Racing Adds Additional Charter On Deal With Circle Sport Racing

It’s been a busy offseason in the shop and also in the office at Go Fas Racing. With the addition of an XFINITY program featuring driver Joey Gase and a 2018 partnership with the historic Wood Brothers Team, GFR is excited announce a partnership with Circle Sport Racing to acquire a charter for the No.32 Ford driven by Matt DiBenedetto.

“This deal pretty much fills our plate for the 2018 season,” said Archie St. Hilaire, owner of Go Fas Racing. “We decided that the best long-term strategy for GFR’s original charter was to strike a deal our good friends at Wood Brothers Racing which left us seeking a charter for our own No.32 car. I think this partnership with Joe Falk is mutually beneficial for both Joe and ourselves going into the future. Joe has been in the business for a long time and will add a wealth of knowledge to our programs in 2018 and beyond.”

“We have been talking about doing this for over a year and it was a big decision to switch to Ford, but we believe it will pay off,” said Joe Falk. “This is a performance business and we have not had the team to get good finishes. We are also working on running the No.33 car in select events with young drivers such as Joey Gase to help get them prepared for a full Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season going forward.”

Go Fas Racing and Circle Sport look forward to working with their combined marketing partners this coming season and what was a much improved 2017 season. DiBenedetto and Go Fas Racing were known as the most-improved team across the NASCAR garage area, improving six spots in the owners points standings with two top-ten finishes at Daytona and Indianapolis respectively.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be back in action for the 2018 season in early-February for the 60th running of the Daytona 500. Last year, Matt DiBenedetto drove the No.32 E.J. Wade Foundation Ford to a ninth-place finish, which was, at that point, the best-finish in Go Fas Racing’s history. DiBenedetto will also be competing in the Can-Am Duels, the qualifying races for the Daytona 500, representing the title sponsor on his No.32 Can-Am / Kappa Ford.

About Our Team

Get Matt DiBenedetto Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @mattdracing on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Matt a “like” on Facebook – “Matt DiBenedetto Racing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.mattdracing.com

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusions in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **