Watkins Glen International, Go Bowling announce ‘striking’ partnership

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (January 18, 2018) – Watkins Glen International and Go Bowling today announced Go Bowling as title sponsor of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at The Glen starting this season. The Go Bowling at The Glen race will headline a NASCAR tripleheader weekend also featuring the NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR K&N Pro East Series, August 2-5.

“We are thrilled to welcome Go Bowling to the Watkins Glen International family with the entitlement agreement,” WGI President Michael Printup said. “Having grown up outside of Buffalo, I know just how popular bowling is around our state. While I’ve never quite bowled a 300, our team has done just that with this partnership.”

Go Bowling is no stranger to NASCAR, as the brand was recently a partner of Kansas Speedway, another ISC facility, along with a number of teams at various levels of the sport. As part of its multi-year agreement with The Glen, Go Bowling will receive naming rights to the race that will be featured on network television (NBC), a plethora of promotional opportunities, and an emphatic presence on one of the largest midways in the sport, complete with two fully-operational bowling lanes.

“Through our experience in race sponsorships at Kansas, Pocono, and now at Watkins Glen International, we have found that the demographics of race fans and bowlers are strikingly similar,” said Strike Ten Entertainment President John Harbuck. “Partnering with The Glen gives us a tremendous platform to promote bowling, the number one participatory sport in the United States, through on-site activations and a national TV and radio audience,”

To support its entitlement sponsorship, Go Bowling will run advertising on NBC during the race broadcast, create social media and bowling league promotions targeting race fans nationwide and implement significant on-site activities for those attending the race.

“Watkins Glen is known for its passionate fan base and for being one of the largest camping-oriented races in NASCAR. From setting up fully-working bowling lanes to hosting special celebrity guests, we will definitely have a commanding Go Bowling brand engagement presence in the midway,” added Harbuck.

Go Bowling is the consumer-facing brand of the bowling industry. Its website, GoBowling.com, is the go-to site for consumers to learn more about the great sport of bowling, including information about 1,700 bowling centers throughout the country. Fans can find local bowling centers, take advantage of promotional offers, watch bowling video tips, and more, all by visiting www.gobowling.com.

The Go Bowling at The Glen is the marquee event of the August 2-5 weekend at Watkins Glen International. Racing starts Friday with the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East event and continues with Saturday’s Zippo 200 at The Glen NASCAR XFINITY Series race, along with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying. On Sunday, the sport’s greatest drivers take center stage, vying for a win at one of the most storied racetracks in the world.

Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, twice voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook and Twitter. Download The Glen’s free mobile app from the App Store or Google Play. Tickets for Watkins Glen International’s 2018 season are on sale now and available at www.theglen.com, or by calling 1-866-461-RACE.

About Strike Ten Entertainment

Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, STE is the centralized sponsor-activation arm of the bowling industry. STE serves all of the organizations of bowling by coordinating the industry’s sales and marketing efforts. Its mission is to increase national awareness of bowling and to assist the bowling industry in developing new bowlers and increasing the frequency of existing bowlers each year through promotions, publicity and industry-wide marketing initiatives. For more information, visit www.stemarketing.com.

About GoBowling.com

GoBowling.com is the destination for bowling fans and enthusiasts seeking news and information about one of America’s favorite pastimes and the nation’s number one participatory sport. With more than 67 million people taking to the lanes ever year, GoBowling.com is a one-stop location where people of all ages can go to satisfy their love of bowling. Consumers turn to GoBowling.com every day to find bowling fun – discovering new bowling centers, tips, and tricks to use on the lanes, event news, and great deals at more than 1,700+ family-friendly bowling centers across the country.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **