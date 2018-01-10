ISM RACEWAY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP TO “INSURE” GREAT FAN EXPERIENCE AT TICKETGUARDIAN 500

PHOENIX – ISM Raceway President Bryan R. Sperber announced today a partnership with TicketGuardian, a leading mobile ticketing insurance provider, to deliver fans an even better ticket buying experience, in addition to the title sponsor of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on March 11, the TicketGuardian 500.

“We’re thrilled to be able to partner with TicketGuardian for our first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race as ISM Raceway,” said Sperber. “We take pride in the fact that with TicketGuardian, we can give our fans the peace of mind and value they deserve for all of our events at ISM Raceway.”

Now when fans purchase tickets to events at ISM Raceway, they will be given the option to add TicketGuardian’s ticket protection coverage. This allows fans to have insurance on the tickets they’ve purchased in advance to protect against the unknown, ensuring that no matter what happens, ISM Raceway’s fans will have a satisfying and painless experience. TicketGuardian is bringing modern assurance to consumers for a price they can afford.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with ISM Raceway as it has been a staple venue in the motor sports industry for many decades,” said Bryan Derbyshire, Founder and CEO of TicketGuardian. “We’re even more excited that ISM Raceway and TicketGuardian together are leading the charge of transitioning the live events industry away from being non-refundable. ISM Raceway, Bryan Sperber and the rest of his team have continually had its fan base at the forefront of their business thought process, ensuring that our partnership will drive value to this incredible venue as well as its patrons.”

The TicketGuardian 500 is the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2018 season for ISM Raceway, and the fourth stop on the series schedule. The sports’ top stars will put on a show for Arizona’s spring break weekend in the desert on the second leg of the annual ‘NASCAR Goes West’ part of the racing season.

Tickets are available for the TicketGuardian 500 race weekend on March 9-11 online at ISMRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the ISM Raceway ticket office. Insurance can be added on to the ticket purchase on the ISM Raceway web site, or fans who have already purchased tickets can go to https://protect.ticketguardian.net/ismraceway.

About TicketGuardian

TicketGuardian is an InsurTech firm that partners with ticketing & registration platforms, committed to bridging the gap between a customer’s peace of mind and the non-refundable world of events and ticketing. Founded in 2016, TicketGuardian’s intuitive and easy-to-use platform provides low cost coverage to protect attendees from financial stress, should normal life circumstances prevent them from attending an event. Based in California, TicketGuardian provides ticket protection in various different markets in addition to racing, including concerts, festivals, professional sporting events, endurance races, conferences and more. Find out more at www.ticketguardian.net.

About ISM Raceway

Since 1964, ISM Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest. As part of a $178 million modernization project, the track officially became ISM Raceway in January 2018 as a result of a naming rights partnership with ISM Connect, a pioneer in smart venue technology bringing the digital fan engagement experience to Phoenix. Founded as an open-wheel racing mecca, ISM Raceway is proud to host the Phoenix Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series race under the lights in April 6-7. Phoenix is the only track in the West to feature an IndyCar Series race and two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends a year, beginning with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 500 race weekend on March 9-11. The schedule is anchored by the Can-Am 500 race weekend on Nov. 9-11, the semifinal race in NASCAR’s Playoffs after which the field is reduced to the final four championship contenders. For more information, visit www.ISMRaceway.com.

