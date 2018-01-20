Daytona ARCA 200 to Kick Off FS1 Coverage of Speedweeks

Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire first of 8 for ARCA on Fox Sports…

TOLEDO, Ohio (Jan. 18, 2018) – The 55th running of the Daytona ARCA 200 will kick off Speedweeks from Daytona International Speedway Saturday, Feb. 10, and FS1 will provide live, flag-to-flag coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Officials from the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) and FOX Sports recently announced a three-year broadcast rights agreement with the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards.

FS1 will drop the green flag on ARCA’s 66th season of competition from the World Center of Racing, with live coverage of the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire, officially kicking off the 2018 stock car racing season.

In addition to the ARCA season opener, FS1 will also provide live coverage of “The Clash,” NASCAR’s season-opening exhibition race Sunday, Feb. 11, and the “Duel at Daytona,” the twin qualifying races for the Daytona 500 Thursday, Feb. 15. Qualifying for the Daytona 500, and The Great American Race, the 60th running of the Daytona 500 will both air on FOX network.

The Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire from Daytona will mark the first of 8 ARCA Racing Series events scheduled for live coverage on Fox Sports.

Additional events scheduled for broadcast include the Friday, April 27 General Tire 200 from Talladega Superspeedway (FS1); ARCA’s return to Charlotte Motor Speedway Thursday, May 24 (FS1); both the June 1 (FS2) and July 27 (FS1) events from Pocono Raceway; the Friday night, June 22 event from Gateway Motorsports Park (FS2); the Thursday night, June 28 event from Chicagoland Speedway (FS1); and the Oct. 19 season finale from Kansas Speedway (FS2). The first Pocono telecast will re-air on FS1 June 2 at 10 p.m. ET. The Gateway telecast will re-air on FS1 same-night at 11:30 p.m. ET and the following morning (June 23) at 11 a.m. ET. The telecast from Kansas could move to FS1, pending Major League Baseball playoffs and Women’s World Cup qualifying.

2014 marked ARCA’s first full year on FOX Sports. NewsCorp, the parent company of FOX Broadcasting Company, rebranded SPEED in September, 2013. According to Nielsen Media Research, FS1 is currently available in 84.5 million homes, while FS2 is rapidly growing and now available in more than 52 million U.S. households.

The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards features 20 events at 18 tracks on its 2018 schedule. The series has crowned an ARCA national champion each year since its inaugural season in 1953, and has toured over 200 racetracks in 28 states since its inception. The series tests the abilities of drivers and race teams over the most diverse schedule of stock car racing events in the world, annually visiting tracks ranging from 0.4 mile to 2.66 miles in length, on both paved and dirt surfaces as well as left- and right-turn road courses.

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) is among the leading and most versatile auto racing sanctioning bodies in the country. Founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum, the organization administers nearly 100 events each year in multiple racing series, including the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, the ARCA/CRA Super Series and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways.

