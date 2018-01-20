Gaunt Brothers Racing to Field 2018 Daytona 500 Entry for D.J. Kennington, Castrol (Wakefield Canada) and Lordco Auto Parts

Canadian Owner, Driver and Sponsors Reunite for Great American Race

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 22, 2018) – A year after qualifying into the 2017 Daytona 500, Gaunt Brothers Racing and D.J. Kennington are returning to Daytona Beach, Fla. for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season opener on Sunday, Feb. 18.

GBR will field the No. 96 Toyota Camry for Kennington in the 60th running of the 500, allowing the team’s Canadian owner, Marty Gaunt, and their Canadian driver another crack at The Great American Race. British Columbia-based Lordco Auto Parts and Castrol (Wakefield Canada), a longtime Kennington partner, will co-sponsor the effort.

“We’re honored to have Lordco and Castrol return with Gaunt Brothers Racing for the 2018 Daytona 500,” said Gaunt. “Both companies are leaders in the automotive industry, and they appreciate the value that racing brings to their programs. Their support of D.J. and his racing career further demonstrates their commitment to the sport of auto racing.

“Last year was an exciting time for all of us and we look to improve on where we left off. The 500 is such a iconic event; to have two Canadian companies, along with a Canadian driver, in the Great American Race again makes it a special event for our entire team.”

Hailing from St. Thomas, Ontario, Kennington became the first Canadian to compete in the Daytona 500 in 29 years. A day later, Member of Parliament Karen Vecchio officially recognized the driver and team’s feat on the floor of Canada’s House of Commons.

Kennington is a two-time NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion and 19-time Pinty’s Series race winner. He has made 62 career starts in NASCAR’s three national divisions, with a best Cup Series finish of 26th coming last fall at ISM Raceway in Phoenix.

“Last year was an awesome experience for my sponsors, Lordco and Castrol, and me. We knew once it was over, we wanted to do it again,” said Kennington. “Marty and everybody at GBR is pulling out all the stops for us this year. I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the Lordco/Castrol Toyota Camry and seeing the difference a year makes.”

About Gaunt Brothers Racing: Gaunt Brothers Racing, owned by Ontario, Canada native Marty Gaunt, operates out of Mooresville, N.C. The Toyota team competes in select Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, where they secured a starting spot in the Daytona 500 in 2017, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events. GBR previously fielded teams in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and NASCAR Pinty’s Series, for drivers Alex Bowman and Jason Bowles and Canadian racers John Gaunt and D.J. Kennington, recording a victory in the Toyota All-Star Showdown and a track record qualifying time on the Toronto street course.

For more information, please visit the new gauntbrothersracing.com.

About Lordco: Lordco Parts Ltd. is the largest independent distributor and retailer of automotive parts and accessories in British Columbia. Lordco incorporated in 1974 and has since covered most of the province with their 100-plus locations, which include wholesale and retail stores, warehouses and machine shops. Lordco prides itself on providing fast, reliable service to their customers. With 11 product divisions, which include Automotive, Chemicals, Engine Parts, Equipment, High Performance, Import, Pain & Body, RV/Maine, Tool, Truck Accessories and Welding, Lordco has you covered.

Follow @lordcoparts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest product and make sure to visit us online at lordco.com.

About Castrol: With well over 100 years of experience and 13 R&D centers worldwide, Castrol is a global technology leader.

Castrol is more than oil; it’s liquid engineering, which provides lubricants and support for passionate race teams and consumers. As the number-one brand in Canada, Castrol Edge Synthetic dominates the market providing performance and strength for your engine.

Today, Castrol operates in over 60 countries. In Canada, Castrol lubricants are marketed, manufactured and distributed by Wakefield Canada, a privately owned, entrepreneurial company focused on Automotive, Heavy Duty and Industrial lubricants.

For more information please visit castrol.ca

