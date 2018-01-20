Keen’s Buildings returns to Rick Ware Racing for 2018 Cup season

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Officials from Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announced today that longtime Keen’s Buildings will return as a financial and marketing partner for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season.

The Keen’s Buildings colors will fly as the primary partner for upcoming announced races, while serving as an associate marketing partner for the remaining events.

Keen’s Buildings headquartered in Live Oak, Fla. is the leader in storage buildings, steel garages, greenhouses, residential and commercial red iron buildings and steel carports.

Keen’s Buildings was founded in June 1999.

“Kevin (Keen) has been a longtime partner with Rick Ware Racing and we’re thrilled to continue that relationship this season,” said RWR team principal Rick Ware. “With his passion for Motorsports, Kevin has also been actively looking for companies within his company platform that he can introduce to NASCAR.”

Keen said the passion of RWR makes the partnership a perfect fit.

“We’re ready to see the green flag drop in the Great American Race the Daytona 500,” added Keen. “Rick and the team have made some significant improvements to the organization and we’re excited to be a part of his transition from the NASCAR XFINITY Series to Cup and look forward to a year where we’re increasing our role with the team, but also introducing some new companies to NASCAR.”

Keen who also supports riders in the Monster Energy Supercross Series says the demographics in Motorsports, particularly in NASCAR fits perfectly with his consumers allowing the opportunity to increase his involvement for 2018.

“A lot of our consumers love and embrace Motorsports, especially NASCAR,” mentioned Keen. “You go to a race track on any given weekend and the enthusiastic and loyal race fans are exactly the consumers that purchase our products from Keen’s Buildings.

“It’s not surprising to see our consumers turn their own product from our store into their own showcasing their love and devotion to anything Motorsports related.”

Last month, Rick Ware Racing announced that they had secured a charter from Richard Petty Motorsports securing the team a berth not only into the Daytona 500, but the remaining 35 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events in 2018 as well.

RWR’s driver announcement for the 60th annual Daytona 500 on Sun, Feb. 18 is forthcoming.

