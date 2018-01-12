TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY TO CONSTRUCT RESTART BAR ZONE CLUB IN ANTICIPATION OF APRIL’S O’REILLY AUTO PARTS 500 NASCAR EVENT

Tweet The Restart BAR Zone Club is expected to be unveiled during the April 6-8 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 doubleheader NASCAR weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 22, 2018) – Texas Motor Speedway will be creating a new club seating area featuring both indoor and outdoor lounges known as the Restart BAR Zone Club that will be unveiled for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR doubleheader weekend set for April 6-8.

As the name indicates, the club will be located approximately 26 rows above the Restart Zone at the start of the dogleg section on the frontstretch of Texas Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval. This is the section where the field is allowed to pick up speed and take the green flag for not only the start of the race but following each of the caution periods.

Fans in the Restart BAR Zone Club will be able to enjoy outdoor seating at half-round tables, bar stools and fixed seats as well as at bars backed by high-definition television monitors. There will be space to socialize as well as games and other activities. Club guests also will have access to a climate-controlled indoor area to share conversation, beverage service and follow the race action on a number of HDTVs.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., the parent company of Texas Motor Speedway, also announced Monday that Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway will be adding similar club seating concepts for the upcoming season at those respective venues. Click here to see the video rendering of the Restart BAR Zone Club at Texas Motor Speedway – https://youtu.be/TajVsUPyey4

“The Restart BAR Zone Club offers several options for our fans that have never been available at Texas Motor Speedway,” SMI Motorsports, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Marcus Smith said. “Fans can be outside to take in all the raw action and power fans love to experience at our races or they can go inside to a quieter environment and visit with others. Previously, we have heard from fans that they would enjoy the option of both experiences so this is a way we can accommodate both. Fans are going to love it.”

Ticket options have yet to be finalized and will be announced soon.

Construction will begin shortly with a target completion date being in advance of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR doubleheader, Texas Motor Speedway’s opening race weekend of the 2018 season.

The Restart BAR Zone Club also will be available for the Texas Indy 600 INDYCAR/NASCAR/SuperTrucks tripleheader June 7-9 and the AAA Texas 500 NASCAR playoff tripleheader Nov. 1-4.

Tickets are available for the 2018 events by visiting www.texasmotorspeedway.com or by calling the ticket office at 817.215.8500.

