SP Air USA Partners With MB Motorsports For 2018 Season

International Pneumatic Tool Manufacturer SP Air USA Partners With MB Motorsports

Wright City, MO- Columbus, OH, based SP Air USA Inc. has joined MB Motorsports as a marketing partner for the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Established in 1989, SP Air USA, Inc. is a supplier of pneumatic tools, parts, parts kits and other product manufactured by SP Air Corporation in Japan.

Daisuke Yamamoto, of SP Air USA, Inc., is excited about the opportunity to reach the NASCAR audience. “MB Motorsports has a long, rich history in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and we are looking forward to the new season starting. Our tools are perfect for both the team itself and the fans in the stands who use these types of tools in their hard working lives.”

With a product line featuring a wide array of air tools, including impact wrenches, impact drivers, impact ratcheting wrenches, ratchet wrenches, die grinders, cutting tools, sanders, drills, air saws, beveling tools and more, SP Air USA, Inc. has the right tool for the job.

“Basically everything SP Air USA offers can be used at the race shop and at the track,” says CM2’s Michael Boswell. “They have quality products that will serve the team well.”

2018 will mark the 24th consecutive season MB Motorsports has competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Since making its debut at the Milwaukee Mile in July of 1995, the team has built a reputation for developing young talent and its roster of drivers reads like a ‘who’s who’ of NASCAR. Carl Edwards, Jamie McMurray, Brad Keselowski, Justin Allgaier, Regan Smith and many more have all driven for the team.

For more information on SP Air USA, Inc., visit spairusa.com

About MB Motorsports:

MB Motorsports is the sole surviving original team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, having competed in every season since the series debuted in 1995. The team has given many young drivers their start in NASCAR, including Sprint Cup Series winners Carl Edwards, Jamie McMurray, Brad Keselowski and Regan Smith.

For more information on MB Motorsports and its marketing partners, visit www.mbracing.net or follow them on Twitter @MBMotorsports or Facebook, MB Motorsports

About SP Air USA:

Established in 1989, Columbus, OH based SP Air USA Inc. is a subsidiary and USA contact for the SP Air Corporation of Tokyo, Japan. The company is a supplier of tools, parts, parts kits and other product manufactured by SP Air Corporation.

SP Air Corporation is a Japanese manufacturer of high quality pneumatic tools with over 40 years of experience. SP Air’s main focus is the automotive aftermarket, however, they also sell a number of precision products in the woodworking/craftsman and light industrial markets. SP Air Corporation’s distribution extends to over 40 countries worldwide.

The company understands and appreciates the value of your business. That’s why they have made it their mission to provide you with reliable, quality pneumatic tools. For more nearly three decades, they have provided their products and quality customer support for many automotive and industrial clients. People buy their tools because they have an excellent reputation for getting the job done. They are easy to maintain and come with a full warranty.

They stand by all that they offer and are proud of the quality of service they provide. In addition, they guarantee that by the time their work for you is complete, you will be nothing less than completely satisfied. They excel in offering you the options you need to get the tool you want.

For more information on SP Air USA, Inc., visit spairusa.com

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **