Media Tour Day One – Charlotte’s Roval Changed to a Faster, More Challenging Course

CONCORD, NC - OCTOBER 18: Kurt Busch manuevers his car around the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 18, 2017 in Concord, North Carolina.

CONCORD, NC – The Opening day of the 2018 NASCAR Media Tour was held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield area. Most of the Speedway Motorsports tracks were present and held a briefing of different fan-friendly promotions for the coming NASCAR Series races. An exception was the introduction of the road course to be used for the September Bank of America 500. The final layout will be a 17-turn, 2.28-mile Roval.

The course is faster due to changes in the infield portion of the road course that uses much of the banked oval, much like the Daytona road course. It will be the first time a road course has held a spot in the NASCAR championship Playoffs.

The removal of two of the final three infield turns before returning to the iconic oval layout promises to give drivers more speed, quicker lap times and more chances to race their way to the front. A 35-foot elevation change between Roval Turn 4, the track’s lowest point, and Roval Turn 9, its highest, means that the winner will literally face highs and lows before “basking in the glow of victory,” according to a press release by the track.

“With these updates, the Roval is sure to provide the best show for the fans and the most challenging road course race for drivers,” said Marcus Smith, the President and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. “We’ve obtained great feedback over the past year from champion drivers including Mario Andretti and Jeff Gordon, and with their help and a collaborative effort with NASCAR, Charlotte Motor Speedway is proud to showcase this brand-new course on the NASCAR schedule. Fans are going to see a thrill show unlike any other when September rolls around and racing comes to the Roval.”

At the presentation’s conclusion, media members were allowed to take a ride with professional drivers Christopher Bell, Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, and Brandon Jones in the new Toyota Camry XSE automobiles.

The historic racing weekend will be held from September 28-30.

