CHEVY MENCS AT CHARLOTTE MEDIA TOUR: Austin Dillon Press Conf. Transcript

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW CHEVROLET CAMARO ZL1, met with members of the media at the Charlotte media tour and discussed his outlook for the season, the new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and the two-car team at RCR. Full transcript:

WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE HAPPEN THIS YEAR TO BUILD ON WHAT YOU WERE ABLE TO DO LAST YEAR?

“I think you need to see us consistently running in the top five and top 10 more often. We hovered from about eighth to 14th all year long. I felt like we were able to win a race last year, but to be able to have shots to win races consistently we need to move that little group of cars forward. When you’re running from the fourth to the eighth position, you have a lot more opportunities to win. That top five area is key. So consistently would like to run further forward. You put yourself in that position enough, you get good at it and you’re comfortable running in it.”

YOU HAVE A SMALLER, LEANER RCR THIS YEAR. IS THAT GOOD OR BAD?

“That was something I was really excited about in the off-season, when we decided going to a little bit smaller organization. We did add the Petty organization to the group, so that was a good hit to bring in another driver. That’s what I was most excited about – to have another driver to look and see what he does with the throttle pedal and the brake. So bringing a little bit of different perspectives into the group is good for me as a driver, so I can learn more. As RCR as an organization, I see a lot of two-car teams being successful. I’m really positive about that. It’s nice to be able to focus on two cars, and our crew chiefs are best friends. They’ll be working hard and they want to put RCR where it needs to be, and that’s winning championships.”

DO YOU HAVE THE DEPTH THAT YOU NEED?

“I think we grew stronger in areas that we needed to grow and that was in engineering. It is leaner and meaner, but as far as the depth in the places you need it’s probably better – as far as the speed factory goes.”

WAS THERE A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY IN THE SHOP IN THE OFF-SEASON ABOUT WHETHER THERE WOULD BE TWO TEAMS OR THREE TEAMS, AND HOW THINGS WERE GOING TO GO?

“There are still opportunities out there that you’re trying to fill a third team, and you’re always looking for it. But I personally wanted to go into this season prepared with RCR and being a two-car team makes us the most prepared I think we can be going into next season.

HOW REALISTIC IS IT GOING TO BE TO RUN IN THE TOP FIVE CONSISTENTLY?

“I think it’s realistic. I’m really excited about the Camaro ZL1. It’s an awesome-looking race car. Some of that speed that we were missing last year I hope we gain this year, as far as the body goes. It catches us up and puts us in a better position to be able to compete.”

ARE YOU LOOKING TO MAKE THE PLAYOFF?

“Always. I’ve been there the last two years, so I just want to keep knocking it down.”

ARE YOU HAPPY WITH THE TESTING THEY’VE DONE WITH THE NEW CAR?

“I don’t know how the test went at Texas, but as far as the wind tunnel goes there are definitely differences between the SS and the ZL1. There is an adjustment period in trying to figure out where you want to be when you get to Atlanta – the first mile and a half.”

HOW ARE YOU FEELING GOING INTO DAYTONA?

“I’m always excited. The Camaro ZL1, I think is going to be strong when we get to the speedways. I’m optimistic about Daytona; you always are. You never know until you get there. ECR engines have been good in the past at speedways.”

CAN YOU TAKE SOMETHING DEVELOPMENT-WISE FROM THE CAR LAST YEAR TO THE NEW CAR?

“Totally different body, so it’s hard to take anything we’ve learned from the SS over all the years to the ZL1. That’s what our learning curve is going to be. We hope we come out of the box strong. That’ our plan. All the teams from Chevrolet are working hard together. The teams are working together more than they ever have, and that is going to push us further than not working together. I think each team has tackled a different part of this new car and it’s been a good thing.”

WHAT’S IT GOING TO BE LIKE WITHOUT DALE JR. NOT ON THE TRACK?

“I’m not sure; it will be interesting. I feel like our sport is a big sport, and to have him at the track either way – he’s going to be there in some form or fashion – the excitement is always going to be there from a Dale Jr. standpoint. Adding another driver’s opinion (to the TV broadcast), when you can see what is going to happen before it happens, I think the fans will really enjoy that.”

HAS ANYONE SHARED WHAT CHASE (ELLIOTT) LEARNED IN TEXAS?

“All I know is it was a solid test and he was excited about the car. That’s all I really got out of it.”

HAVE YOU BEEN IN THE NEW CAR?

“I have not, no. I sat in one. No laps. Daytona will be the first time I really get into it. It will be nice to see what kind of speed it has there, but Atlanta will be the real first test.”

IS THIS A REBUILDING YEAR AT RCR?

“I don’t know if it’s a rebuilding year. I hope we can build on what we had last year more than anything. We’re getting more resources than we’ve ever had for a full year for two teams. Three teams you get spread thin at times. Now we have the people that we want around us.”

DOES HAVING SO MANY SMART ENGINEERS AND PEOPLE HELP YOU GUYS AT RCR?

“I love having our technical partners at RCR. I think there’s a key to having those guys and getting information from them and they get information from us. Always good for me as a driver to see somebody else’s data. I was really cool yesterday having the King (Richard Petty) in the room meeting with all of us, and my grandfather. Seeing those two iconic brands standing together makes it special. I’m sure Chevrolet is excited about that, too.”

ARE YOU CLOSE FRIENDS WITH BUBBA WALLACE?

“Me and Bubba have been playing basketball a lot together. I grew up racing with him. I’ve watched him race since Legends cars and raced against him. He’s a fierce competitor; I love that about him I’m glad he’s on our side. We’ll go, work hard and see what we can do as a team. I think there’s going to be something cool if we can put the 43 and the 3 car together. There will be some cool pictures and talk about those iconic brands and being under one umbrella.”

ARE THERE ANY PLANS TO GET BACK INTO A LATE MODEL OR SOMETHING LIKE THAT THIS YEAR?

“I’ve talked about it and brought it up a couple of times. I want to, obviously. It’s just finding the time and the right place to do it. Maybe I will, but I’m just really focused on the Cup series more this year. I have less Xfinity races this year. That’s not to say I’m doing a lot of them – a lot compared to most. I’m just excited to be focused on the 3 Cup car and what we can do as a team to advance. We want to be in the final four this year; that’s out goal.”

THAT’S QUITE A WEDDING BAND YOU HAVE. IS THERE SOME SIGNIFICANCE TO IT?

“I think my wife likes bling, so she just wants everyone to know I’m married. You can see it from a long way away. It is kind of my style; I’m out there on a lot of things.”

IS IT ANY DIFFERENT BEING MARRIED?

“No; it’s been good. We enjoy a lot of the same things, so it’s fun.”

ARE THERE PEOPLE FROM YOUR TEAM WORKING AT PETTY MOTORSPORTS?

“I think some people have moved from RCR to Petty. Not a whole lot. I think we’re providing a pit crew, so some of the guys are over there. They’ve brought most of their guys to the shop. There are guys in and out. It’s going to be a good partnership.”

