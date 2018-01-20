JAG METALS SIGNS MULTI-YEAR RENEWAL AS ENTITLEMENT SPONSOR OF FALL NASCAR TRUCK SERIES PLAYOFF RACE

Tweet The JAG Metals 350 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will drop the green flag on Friday, Nov. 2.

FORT WORTH, Texas (Jan. 24, 2017) – JAG Metals LLC, a local metal supply company based in Weatherford with multiple locations that specializes in quality metal buildings, components, steel fabrication and roofing materials, has signed a multi-year renewal as the entitlement sponsor of the annual fall NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

JAG Metals entered into a one-year agreement this past September to become title sponsor of the Camping World Truck Series race that was held Nov. 3. The

company was extremely satisfied with the partnership, so it signed a renewal for

the JAG Metals 350.

JAG Metals is also a charter member of Texas Motor Speedway’s Business Acceleration Club and the company is using both platforms to expand its brand and identify business-to-business

opportunities.

“Since our November race, they (Texas Motor Speedway Sales Department) have been working with us to close deals with other partners as well as ramp up with their B2B opportunities,” JAG Metals LLC co-owner Justin Bradley said. “It’s very exciting to engage our future with a team that has so much ability. JAG Metals has continued to turn corners with all of our partners and the forward progress we see from Texas Motor Speedway has helped fuel that.”

The JAG Metals 350 will be held Friday, Nov. 2, beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Round of 6 playoff event, a 147-lap, 220.5-mile race, will be aired live on FOX Sports 1 as well as MRN Radio and locally on 95.9 FM The Ranch.

“This is a great example of a local company sticking their toe in the water and finding out that NASCAR sponsorship at Texas Motor Speedway works,” Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage said. “We’re glad to have them back with a multi-year agreement. Like I said before, JAG Metals 350 just sounds macho, tough and bad to the bone. What a great race name!”

For individual and season ticket information, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500. Children 12 and under are admitted free to the JAG Metals 350 when accompanied by an adult ticket purchaser.

About JAG Metals: JAG Metals LLC is a Weatherford, Texas-based metal supply company that provides complete packages of bolt-up and weld-up metal needs for contractors, construction companies and homeowners. The company processes metal panels for roofs, walls, metal buildings, and just about anything in between, including red iron materials and steel fabrication. Since JAG Metals started in 2015, the company has grown into a trusted, customer service-based producer of all metal needs with a diverse product line ranging from backyard buildings to mega-structures for cities as well as construction companies, storage facilities and the ever-popular “barndominium.” JAG Metals, located at 1815 Banks Drive in Weatherford and 9611 FM 51 in Springtown, can be reached at 817.599.5241(JAG1) or www.jagmetalsllc.com.

