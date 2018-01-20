Michigan International Speedway guest enhancements coming in 2018

BROOKLYN, Mich. (Jan. 25, 2018) – Michigan International Speedway continues to enhance the experience for guests all week long at NASCAR’s most entertaining track.

In 2018, MIS will debut a new high-end campground, seating option, ticket package and hospitality area. A new high-end campground will overlook Turn 1 with upscale amenities. In addition, countertop seating will be added to rows in the Turn 1 Grandstands. The track is also introducing a new all-you-can eat ticket package and the track’s hospitality area will move to Turn 1.

Fans can visit www.mispeedway.com to learn more or call 888-905-7223 to take advantage of everything in 2018.

“We are excited about the enhancements for our guests in 2018,” track President Rick Brenner said. “The new high-end campground, countertop seating and the new hospitality location will enhance the race day experience. In addition, the all-you-can-eat ticket package provides an outstanding value to our fans.”

Campers will get closer to the track than ever before. The track is building a new campground located right outside of Turn 1. Now the campers will feel the speed and energy of the cars as they go into the fastest part of the track.

The campground amenities include:

Paved Sites

Electric and Water

Permanent Restrooms

Private Game Room and Lounge

Turn 1 Patio with Picnic Tables

Outdoor Game Area

Fire Pits

Private Trackside Viewing Area

Opens Wednesday of Race Week

RV’s and Fifth Wheels

– Includes:

o Sunday All-You-Can Eat in Turn 1

o Pit, Paddock and Driver Introduction Pass

o Infield Access

The speedway will be contacting fans that are currently on a camping waiting list and will fill the high-end campground based on years attended.

New in 2018 is the all-you-can-eat ticket package starting at $85. Guests purchasing this package will enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, potato salad, potato chips, cookies and iced tea. All of this will be available two hours prior to the green flag right behind turn 1. Now fans can get their fill on food and not miss any of the action. Groups of 10 tickets start at $75 per person. Book a group and experience our race weekend activities like the mock driver meeting and tram rides around the track.

The track will make improvements to the Turn 1 grandstands to enhance the race-day experiences of the fans. In certain sections, the track is installing countertops. Now those guests will have a seat and a countertop to put their favorite snacks and drinks on while watching the race.

In addition, the track is moving the hospitality area from the Turn 4 area down to the Turn 1 area. Guests will still receive the same great service and amenities and be closer to their seat.

The start times for the two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races have been announced. The FireKeepers Casino 400 will start at 2 p.m. on June 10. Meanwhile the Monster Energy Series race on August 12 will begin at 2:30 p.m.

As part of its facility optimization, Michigan International Speedway will remove some seats in Turn 1. The guests affected were personally contacted in advance to aid in the transition. The track will have seating options and pricing options available comparable to 2017.

NASCAR returns to Michigan International Speedway twice in 2018 and you can be part of the action. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 weekend is June 8-10. On Aug. 10-12 the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will return to NASCAR’s fastest track.

Tickets to the two NASCAR weekends go on sale to the public on February 8. And fans will want to get their tickets fast to save up to $50 per grandstand ticket and up to $30 per campsite.

Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

And fans can stay after the LTi Printing 250 in June for the free Saturday post-race concert featuring 38 Special. After the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in August, The Cadillac Three will headline the free concert. All fans with a Sunday admission will gain access to the concert! The concert will take place behind Turn 3.

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR’s fastest racetrack. It has been the love of NASCAR racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike for nearly 50 years.

# # #

2018 Michigan International Speedway Schedule

Friday, June 8 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Saturday, June 9 NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250

Sunday, June 10 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

Friday, Aug. 10 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying

Saturday, Aug. 11 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Sunday, Aug. 12 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **