Arctic Glacier Premium Ice Joins Pocono Raceway Family

LONG POND, Pa. (January 29, 2018) – Pocono Raceway announced today a multi-year partnership with Artic Glacier Holdings, Inc., the largest producer of packaged ice in Canada and among the largest producers in the United States.

Arctic Glacier Premium Ice becomes the ‘Official Ice Provider of Pocono Raceway’ and will supply ice to all hospitality, catering and retail concessions locations at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’ Ice will also be available for purchase in all camping locations and inside the garage, for race teams, during our NASCAR and INDYCAR race weekends.

“We are excited to partner with Arctic Glacier Premium Ice, a leader in ice manufacturing and distribution,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “Their team is first-class and we are looking forward to having their services support our events.”

Arctic Glacier serves over 75,000 retail, commercial and industrial customer locations throughout six provinces in Canada and 19 states in the northeastern, central and western United States. Their current production capacity is approximately 11,000 tons of ice per day.

“We are beyond thrilled to be working with such a great organization in Pocono Raceway,” said Robin Berndt, Regional Manager for Arctic Glacier. “We can’t wait for race season!”

Pocono Raceway will host seven motorsports events in 2018, including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and the Verizon IndyCar Series. One NASCAR XFINITY Series, one Camping World Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards races are also on the schedule for 2018. For tickets visit www.poconoraceway.com.

2018 Pocono Raceway Event Dates

Friday, June 1: General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 – ARCA Racing Series

Saturday, June 2: Pocono Green 250 – NASCAR XFINITY Series

Sunday, June 3: Pocono 400 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Friday, July 27: ARCA 150 – ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards

Saturday, July 28: Overton’s 150 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Sunday, July 29: Overton’s 400 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Sunday, August 19: ABC Supply 500 – Verizon IndyCar Series

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, one Verizon IndyCar Series, one NASCAR XFINITY Series, one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards events each year. The Raceway has added multiple, adventure-running series events to their annual calendar, including the Warrior Dash. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories.

For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

About Arctic Glacier

Arctic Glacier is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of high-quality packaged ice to consumers in Canada and the United States, primarily under the brand name of Arctic Glacier Premium Ice. Arctic Glacier operates 45 production plants and 51 distribution facilities across Canada and the northeastern, central and western United States servicing more than 75,000 retail accounts.

For more information, please visit www.arcticglacier.com.

