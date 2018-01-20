Kroger ClickList Increases Investment with JTG Daugherty Racing, Rebrand to Create ‘Team Kroger ClickList Racing’

New initiative aimed to promote “One Team, Two Drivers” synergy for 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season

HARRISBURG, N.C. (January 31, 2018) – As Kroger enters its ninth year as a primary sponsor at JTG Daugherty Racing, the supermarket giant is expanding its involvement in the two-car operation by rebranding their marketing efforts to create “Team Kroger ClickList Racing” for the 2018 season and beyond.

Kroger and its digital shopping experience, ClickList, have always been a primary partner of AJ Allmendinger and the No. 47 team, and Allmendinger will continue to pilot the No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in 2018. As part of the “one team, two drivers” synergy, Kroger ClickList will now also be prominent on the fire suits, crew apparel, and team equipment of Chris Buescher and the No. 37 team. Buescher will also accompany Allmendinger at various Kroger race market store appearances throughout the season. The rebranding strategy is aimed to convey a united front among the two JTG Daugherty Racing drivers, building collaboration and a steady footwork for the future.

“When we sat down with the executives at Kroger during the offseason, we collectively felt like this was an important step in the direction of JTG Daugherty Racing with Kroger,” team owner Tad Geschickter said. “This is not only increases the value our program for Kroger, but is also pivotal in our vendor program. We work with several high-profile brands on both the 37 and the 47, and we feel that having a one team, two driver platform will only strengthen the relationships that we have with current sponsor partners as well as brand partners for the future.”

“We’ve got a lot of great partners but to have Kroger on the hood every race, we’re one of the only teams in the garage to have that,” Allmendinger said. “We’re very fortunate to have great people over at Kroger who support the racing program and believe in Chris and me as drivers. It means a lot to have them unite us as one team right now and make an investment to make both of our race cars a lot faster. A lot of great work has gone in this off season and I think those enhancements will make us a lot stronger. We can only thank Kroger ClickList for giving us the opportunity to do so.”

“We’re getting a clean start to the new year with Kroger and all of our other primary partners including BUSH’S Beans and Scott Products, hitting the ground running in Daytona,” Buescher said. “We’re really excited about becoming part of the ‘one team, two drivers’ mentality this season with Kroger ClickList. That’s going to build up a lot of momentum for both AJ and I, and I can’t wait to see what we can bring back to the Kroger team at the end of this season.”

