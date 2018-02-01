JR Motorsports Teams Up with BurgerFi for Year-Long Partnership

The Better-Burger Concept to Sponsor Tyler Reddick in Two NASCAR Xfinity Series Races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. ( Feb. 1, 2018 ) – JR Motorsports announced today its newest partnership with Feb. 17 ) and Kentucky Speedway ( July 13 ), and associate placement for the remainder of the year. JR Motorsports announced today its newest partnership with BurgerFi , one of the nation’s fastest-growing better-burger concept restaurants with more than 100 locations across North America and internationally. The partnership features BurgerFi as primary sponsor of Tyler Reddick and the No. 9 team at Daytona International Speedway () and Kentucky Speedway (), and associate placement for the remainder of the year.

Headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida, BurgerFi was founded in 2011 by gourmet chefs committed to serving only the top 1 percent of best-tasting certified, American Black Angus beef from the top ranches across the country. Known for delivering the all-natural burger experience in a fast-casual environment, the brand has a commitment to an uncompromising and rewarding dining experience that ensures no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives are ever used.

“BurgerFi is passionate about quality and being the best at what they do,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. “We share the same values at JR Motorsports and that makes this a befitting partnership. Off the track, we’re looking forward to supporting BurgerFi’s impressive national expansion, and on the track, we’re excited to see what Tyler and the No. 9 team can do in pursuit of the championship.”

Reddick, who enters his first full-time season in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition and first with JR Motorsports, ran a limited NXS schedule of 18 races in 2017, earning a win at Kentucky Speedway, four top-five and six top-10 finishes. A native of Corning, California, Reddick is a three-time winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and finished a career-best second in points during the 2015 season.

“BurgerFi is looking forward to working with the JR Motorsports team to help fuel Tyler to victory in his No. 9 BurgerFi-inspired Chevrolet Camaro,” said BurgerFi CEO Corey Winograd. “As a relatively young company, we believe in young talent. Tyler’s tenacity is unparalleled and we are thrilled to be a part of his success this season.”

To coincide with the sponsorship news, it was also confirmed that Dave Elenz will continue as crew chief for Reddick and the No. 9 team in 2018. Elenz, now in his fourth year with JRM, guided the No. 9 team to a championship, a JRM rookie-record four wins, 12 top-five and 22 top-10 finishes last season.

ABOUT BURGERFI:

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation’s fastest-growing better burger concepts with over 100 restaurants. The concept was founded by gourmet chefs committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses only 100 percent natural Angus beef patties with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi was included in Inc. magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies List, #4 on Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, and ranked on Entrepreneur’s 2017 Franchise 500.

The company was also ranked as one of the top 10 fastest- and smartest-growing brands in franchising and a leader in the better burger category by Franchise Times in their Fast and Serious list for 2017. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com , ‘Like’ BurgerFi on Facebook , or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter



ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the management company and racing operation for Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR's 15-time Most Popular Driver and winner of 50 NASCAR-sanctioned races. Now in its 17th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports races in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it won championships in 2014 and 2017. The company also competes in Late Models and owns four championships in regional late model divisions. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com

