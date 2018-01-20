ARCA’s 2018 General Tire Superspeedway Challenge kicks off at Daytona

TOLEDO, Ohio (Feb. 1, 2018) – The 2018 General Tire Superspeedway Challenge kicks off with the 55th running of the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire at Daytona Int’l Speedway Feb. 10, the first of nine events that will make up ARCA’s superspeedway title fight.

The General Tire Superspeedway Challenge is a series within the overall series that recognizes achievement exclusively on superspeedways, defined by ARCA officials as any track over one mile in length. ARCA’s superspeedway championship dates back to 1984; however, a new tradition began in 2016 that awards double points at all superspeedway events when General Tire is the race entitlement and/or presenting sponsor. Those events include Daytona, Talladega, Charlotte and the June Pocono race. However, drivers will earn race points at all nine superspeedway events in 2018.

“These tracks always provide exciting race action and just as we hoped, the General Tire Superspeedway Challenge typically comes right down to the end,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for General Tire. “We can’t wait to get back to these tracks to see what the 2018 season will bring. We know it will be worth watching.”

Talladega Superspeedway will host the second 2018 superspeedway event with the 56th annual General Tire 200 on the 2.66-mile superspeedway April 27. ARCA’s first race at Talladega was in 1969.

Charlotte Motor Speedway returns to the General Tire Superspeedway schedule for the first time since 2004, when the renowned 1.5-mile speedway hosts the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards May 24 with the General Tire 150.

Pocono Raceway, an ARCA tradition since 1983, returns with two races, the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 June 1, followed by the ModSpace 150 July 27. The ARCA races at Pocono will be the tour’s 66th and 67th on the 2.5-mile triangular superspeedway.

Michigan Int’l Speedway is back on board for its annual 200-miler Friday, June 8, the 37th ARCA race at Michigan since 1980.

Gateway Motorsports Park is another returnee to this year’s GT Superspeedway championship with the PapaNicholas 150 coming June 22 followed by the SCOTT 150 at Chicagoland Speedway June 28.

The season finale at Kansas Speedway October 19 will wrap the 2018 General Tire Superspeedway Challenge.

“High speed racing events at tracks over one mile in length have been a vital component of the ARCA Racing Series schedule since 1964, and the ARCA General Tire Superspeedway Challenge recognizes top performance across these venues,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “We value the opportunity to race at some of the greatest tracks in the world, and with every race car running General Tires it’s fitting that the General Tire brand entitles the Superspeedway Challenge.”

ARCA will share the announced race venues with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“General Tire has truly stepped up to support ARCA’s superspeedway events,” said ARCA’s Vice President of Business Development & Corporate Partnerships Mark Gundrum. “In addition to the naming rights and financial support for the superspeedway challenge, General Tire has engaged in several of the race events via entitlement sponsorship, presenting sponsorship and weekend sponsorship.”

ARCA has crowned a General Tire Superspeedway Challenge champion every year since 1984, when the late Davey Allison was the inaugural superspeedway champion. Other superspeedway champions include Bill Venturini, Bob Keselowski, Mike Wallace, Tim Steele, Frank Kimmel, Erin Crocker, Chris Buescher, Brennan Poole, Dalton Sargeant, Chase Briscoe and Austin Theriault, the most recent champ driving for Ken Schrader Racing.

The General Tire Superspeedway Challenge champion team receives a $10,000 cash award at the year-end championship awards banquet each December.

