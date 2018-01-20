Nexteer Automotive Returns in 2018 with Richard Childress Racing

The Leader in Intuitive Motion Control returns for the third year of its partnership with RCR; will be featured as primary partner for multiple races with Matt Tifft and the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro in 2018 NASCAR XFINITY Series

WELCOME, N.C. (February 2, 2018) – Nexteer Automotive and Richard Childress Racing have extended their partnership between the two companies for the 2018 NASCAR XFINITY Series season. Entering their third year with RCR, Nexteer will serve as a multi-race primary partner for RCR newcomer Matt Tifft and the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro team.

Nexteer’s 2018 season kicks off with the XFINITY Series opener at Daytona International Speedway. The automotive company will also serve as an associate sponsor for the No. 2 Chevrolet for all additional XFINITY Series races, as well as a full-time associate sponsor with 2017 XFINITY Series championship contender Daniel Hemric and the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro.

“It’s great to be back at the track with two like-minded brands side-by-side for our third season,” said Lynn Pavlawk, Nexteer’s Executive Director of Global Marketing, Strategic Planning and Communications. “Nexteer and RCR share a winning formula of high performance with safety, relentless innovation and expert systems integration.There isn’t a better – or more brutal – environment than a NASCAR race to showcase how Nexteer’s steering technology enhances a vehicle’s safety, responsiveness and handling.”

Beginning in 2016, RCR and Nexteer formed a successful partnership in which Nexteer showcases its advanced steering technologies and engages with its global customers and employees through the NASCAR program. In turn, RCR benefits from Nexteer’s power steering technology and exceptional performance, which can help overcome the difference between first and second place on the track.

For the 2018 season, 21-year-old Matt Tifft joins RCR as driver of the No. 2 Nexteer Chevrolet Camaro. Tifft, whose background includes dirt and asphalt super late model racing, is coming off a strong rookie season in the XFINITY season. He finished seventh in the 2017 driver point standings after making the XFINITY Series Playoffs and collected two top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

“We’re happy to be able to continue to grow our partnership with Nexteer Automotive in 2018,” said Torrey Galida, President of Richard Childress Racing. “Both RCR and Nexteer realize the value in investing in R&D and product development, and that alignment benefits both of our organizations in performance. We’re all looking forward to seeing Matt in the Nexteer Camaro during the 2018 season.”

For additional information on today’s announcement, and all that’s happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com. For more information on Nexteer Automotive, visit nexteer.com.

About Nexteer Automotive:

Nexteer Automotive – A Leader in Intuitive Motion Control – is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving technologies for original equipment manufacturers. The company’s global workforce of over 13,000 serves more than 50 customers in every major region of the world. The company has 24 manufacturing plants, three technical centers and 14 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe and Asia. Nexteer Automotive’s customers include BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, PSA Group, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. nexteer.com

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Its 2018 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet) along with 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s/ Caterpillar/Grainger/Liberty National Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes first-year RCR driver Matt Tifft (No. 2 Nexteer Automotive Chevrolet Camaro), a multi-driver lineup with the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro and second-year XFINITY Series driver Daniel Hemric (No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet Camaro).

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **