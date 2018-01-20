Niece Motorsports Signs Max McLaughlin to Driver Development Program

STATESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 2, 2018) – Niece Motorsports has signed Max McLaughlin to a driver development contract for the 2018 season. As part of the development program, Niece Motorsports will field McLaughlin in at least four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) races in 2018.

“Max is a great talent, and we are looking forward to working with him this season,” said team owner Al Niece. “We are in a great position to help develop young talent as we continue to grow our program. Our hope is that we can move into 2019 on a fulltime basis with Max.”

In 2017, McLaughlin finished ninth in the Super DirtCar Series points and won the 2017 Most Popular Driver award. McLaughlin set five fast times and broke four track records in his sophomore season on tour. He also picked up wins at both Fulton and Brewerton Speedways as well as a Triple 30 Feature at Super Dirt Week.

Max is the son of Mike “Magic Shoes” McLaughlin, who was not only a fan favorite in NASCAR, but a talented racer in his own right. “Magic Shoes” won the 1988 NASCAR Modified National title and was elected into the DIRT Hall of Fame in 2013 for his skills as a dirt racer growing up in upstate New York.

​“Aligning with Niece Motorsports is a great opportunity for me,” said Max. “I’m excited to work with the team and to get some experience behind the wheel of these trucks. Hopefully we can have some strong runs this year and can put together something for next year, too. I’ve been spending time in the shop with the crew, learning as much as I can. I’m just really trying to make the most of this great opportunity. I will be running fulltime in Big Block Modifieds for HBR team owner Al Heinke, and remain focused on the 2018 championship. It’s going to be a busy year, but I am very excited for all the opportunities I have been given.”

In addition to making at least four NCWTS races this season, McLaughlin will attend races with the team and help in the shop.

“There is a lot of excitement surrounding Max, and we are excited to be a part of it,” said General Manager Cody Efaw. “We hope to get him as much seat time as possible this season, which should put us in a great position next year.”

McLaughlin’s race schedule will be announced at a later date.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

