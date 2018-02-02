Interactive ‘Speedweeks Premiere At DAYTONA’ Fan Event Set for Feb. 10 at Daytona International Speedway

Event Kicks Off 2018 NASCAR Season

Autograph Session With Top Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Drivers

Advance Auto Parts Clash Draw to Determine Field for Annual All-Star Event

Admission included in Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire Race Ticket

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2018) – Daytona International Speedway and NASCAR will take fan-friendliness to a new level on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 10 with the Speedweeks Premiere At DAYTONA event in the speedway infield’s UNOH Fanzone.

From 6:30-8 p.m. – following the completion of the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire race that opens the season for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards – drivers and crew chiefs from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be involved in several interactive activities with fans. Activities include autograph sessions, participating in Facebook Live sessions in the infield media center and competing in the new 2018 Season Update for the video game NASCAR Heat 2 on the UNOH Fanzone’s main stage.

The top-flight list of drivers scheduled to participate in the activities include former DAYTONA 500 champions Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray and Ryan Newman, reigning Monster Energy Series champion Martin Truex Jr., 2015 Monster Energy Series champion Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon and 2017 Coca-Cola 400 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Kurt Busch, the defending DAYTONA 500 champion, is also the 2004 Monster Energy Series champion.

In addition, young fans will assist crew chiefs as they conduct a blind draw to set the field for the Feb. 11 Advance Auto Parts Clash, the annual 75-lap non-points race for top drivers in the Monster Energy Series. The Clash field consists of 2017 pole winners, former Clash winners, former DAYTONA 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2017 and drivers who qualified for the 2017 Monster Energy Series Playoffs.

All activities surrounding the Speedweeks Premiere are included in the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire race ticket.

This year, fans will be treated to the return of a past staple of Speedweeks – a daytime doubleheader that starts with DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Kroger for the 60th annual DAYTONA 500 followed by the Advance Auto Parts Clash.

“The Speedweeks Premiere At DAYTONA is truly all about the fans, as we get set for another exciting NASCAR season,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “We know they’re going to enjoy spending time around some of the biggest names in NASCAR, in a different type of setting. This type of driver-fan interaction is at the core of our sport’s appeal. The Speedweeks Premiere At DAYTONA will showcase that appeal and the connection with our fans.”

Tickets for the 60th annual DAYTONA 500 and other Speedweeks events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram,Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news throughout the season.

