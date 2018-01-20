Tweet Photo Credit: Stephanie McLaughlin

NASCAR is an extremely exciting yet unpredictable sport. This makes it extremely challenging to bet confidently on drivers and teams. It’s not nearly as simple as spinning a virtual wheel or slots game on Dream Jackpot casino UK.

This article will review the top 5 things to look for when planning to bet on NASCAR.

Number 5 – Driver’s

Researching drivers is an extremely important aspect when looking into betting on NASCAR. More often than not, veteran drivers are usually your best bet. They have the most experience on the track and usually will have records that translate to their success. Although this may not be the driving force of your bet, it is still the first thing you could look into.

Number 4 – Qualifying Races

If you plan on betting on those bigger races, researching the qualifying races will improve your chances on picking the right candidates. Qualifying matches say a lot about the drivers and whether they have what it takes to win the bigger races.

Look for consistency. If you find a driver that has consistently placed in the top 5 or even better, top 3, that will be a good bet. However, be aware that qualifiers aren’t everything. Underdogs still have a good chance of placing top ranks in those big races.

Do your research. Be smart and even look for those needles in the haystack that could potentially come up big and provide a large pay-out.

Number 3 – Odds

Like with all sports betting, odds play a huge roll in making your final decision. Although the obvious winners may be the safest bet, it will not provide you with the best pay out.

One way around this would be finding several safe bets and placing them in a parlay to offer you a larger pay-out. Or if you are feeling risky, place some smaller bets on those that have worse odds of winning for those just in case underdog moments.

There is nothing more satisfying than winning a huge amount off of a small bet.

Number 2 – Driver Line-ups

Look at the match-ups and identify trends. If there are drivers that have faced each other in the past, review where the placed previously. Just like in any sport, there are rivals that are always looking out for one another and taking over on the final stretch.

Even better, you are able to bet on head-to-head match-ups. So rather than placing bets on every driver in the race, you can place bets as to whether one driver will place higher than the other. This is not only a safe way to bet but also could provide large pay-outs as well.

Number 1 – Go with your Gut

At the end of the day, all the research in the world cannot predict how sports will play out. NASCAR is no different.

If you have that gut feeling that someone is going to win, don’t hesitate to do so.

The final Lap

With all these tips, we hope you have the best of luck betting on the next race. Take the precautions, do some research and maybe you’ll hit the Dream Jackpot.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **