Michigan International Speedway to celebrate 50th Anniversary in 2018

BROOKLYN, Mich. (Feb. 5, 2018) – Michigan International Speedway is marking its 50th anniversary in 2018 with a season-long celebration.

Lawrence H. LoPatin’s vision of building a speedway in Michigan became reality on September 27, 1967 when he broke ground on Michigan International Speedway in Cambridge Township just south of Brooklyn. The Detroit-area land developer designed the facility along with City Engineer Charles Moneypenny, who designed Daytona International Speedway. The inaugural race was a 250-mile open wheel event won by Ronnie Bucknum on Oct. 13, 1968.

“The track has a long history and we are planning a season-long celebration to commemorate all the historic moments and great drivers,” track President Rick Brenner said. “Fans will want to stay tuned as we continue to rollout different highlights to showcase the history of our sport and the automobile in Michigan.”

Some ways fans can currently enjoy the memories include:

Website – The track will post videos and photos that celebrate the history of the two-mile speedway at www.mispeedway.com/50years . In addition, fans can follow along with a special timeline chronicling the key historical events .

www.mispeedway.com/50years . Car and Memorabilia Display – The track will create a special car and memorabilia display that features the history of racing at MIS for fans to enjoy both race weekends in the New Holland Fan Plaza.

Iconic Drivers and Moments – Throughout the season the track will feature all the great drivers and moments on its social media channels and website.

Pace Car – As part of the celebration, the track is incorporating fan photos on the promo pace car in 2018. Fans can submit their favorite photo to contact@mispeedway.com during the submission period until Feb. 23, 2018 .

The track has created a special 50th anniversary logo for 2018 that will be utilized throughout the facility and on promotional items. The gold M in the middle harkens back to the original logo. The color has been changed to gold from green to represent 50 years. The trees and the sun at the bottom tie in the current logo. The circle incorporates the design of the inaugural logo.

NASCAR returns to Michigan International Speedway twice in 2018 and you can be part of the action. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 weekend is June 8-10. On Aug. 10-12 the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will return to NASCAR’s fastest track.

Tickets to the two NASCAR weekends go on sale to the public on February 8. And fans will want to get their tickets fast to save up to $50 per grandstand ticket and up to $30 per campsite.

Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

And fans can stay after the LTi Printing 250 in June for the free Saturday post-race concert featuring 38 Special. After the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in August, The Cadillac Three will headline the free concert. All fans with a Sunday admission will gain access to the concert! The concert will take place behind Turn 3.

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR’s fastest racetrack. It has been the love of NASCAR racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike for 50 years.

2018 Michigan International Speedway Schedule

Friday, June 8 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Saturday, June 9 NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250

Sunday, June 10 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

Friday, Aug. 10 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying

Saturday, Aug. 11 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Sunday, Aug. 12 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

