TEAM PENSKE, PIRTEK TEAM UP FOR MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

Industry Leader in Fluid Transfer Solution Sales and Service to be Featured on No. 22 Ford Mustang

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 5, 2018) – Team Penske announced a new multi-year partnership today with PIRTEK, the industry leader in fluid transfer solution sales and service in the United States. PIRTEK will be an associate partner throughout the 2018 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) season and will serve as the primary sponsor for the team’s No. 22 Ford Mustang in the NXS race at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, July 6.

PIRTEK also enjoys a productive partnership with Team Penske through the DJR Team Penske Virgin Australia Supercars Championship program, as the company continues as an associate sponsor with the team in 2018.

“We welcome PIRTEK as a new partner with the Team Penske NASCAR XFINITY Series team in 2018,” said Roger Penske. “We have worked closely with PIRTEK globally in several of our Penske Corporation businesses and the company has been a terrific partner with our Australian Supercars team. This new partnership will create even more opportunities to grow with the PIRTEK brand this coming season.”

PIRTEK is the only franchise of its kind in the United States, providing hydraulic and industrial hose replacement sales and services. There are 73 PIRTEK franchises and a fleet of Mobile Service Vehicles throughout the United States. Globally, PIRTEK has more than 400 locations and 2,000 Mobile Service Vehicles in 23 countries.

The partnership with Team Penske through its XFINITY Series program will provide some high-profile marketing and promotional opportunities for PIRTEK working the team and its drivers.

“Expanding our NASCAR involvement and growing our partnership with Team Penske was a natural evolution and certainly the right avenue for us,” said PIRTEK CEO Glenn Duncan. “Everyone at PIRTEK was excited about our first foray into NASCAR and we couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Team Penske in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.”

The No. 22 team enters the 2018 season riding the momentum of Team Penske’s fourth NXS owner title in the last five years. The team’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney all raced in the No. 22 Ford Mustang in 2017. Racing with them were former INDYCAR champion and 2006 Indianapolis 500 winner Sam Hornish Jr., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) standout and eventual Championship 4 finalist Austin Cindric.

PIRTEK will make the transition to Team Penske in 2018 after serving as a full-time associated partner with Brad Keselowski Racing and Cindric in NCWTS competition. The company served as primary sponsor for Cindric in five Truck Series races and five ARCA Racing Series starts over the past two seasons.

The NASCAR XFINITY Series season gets underway with the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 17.

About PIRTEK

PIRTEK is the fluid power system leader in sales and service and the only brand of its kind in franchising in the United States. PIRTEK boasts more than 400 Service & Supply Centers in 23 countries around the world, and has more than 30 years of experience in the hydraulic and industrial hose replacement field. Powered by an industry-leading approach to sales and service and backed by a corporate center passionate about its franchisees and customers, PIRTEK offers unmatched service and logistics. For more information visit www.pirtekusa.com.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 470 major race wins, over 540 pole positions and 32 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 52-year history, the team has also earned 16 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. For 2018, Team Penske will compete in the Verizon IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

