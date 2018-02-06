Gander Outdoors 400 and Gander Outdoors 150 Announced for 2018 Season at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, Pa. (February 6, 2018) – Pocono Raceway announces event names for two of the ‘The Tricky Triangle’s’ NASCAR-sanctioned races this season. The July 28th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will be the Gander Outdoors 150 and the July 29th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will be the Gander Outdoors 400.

“The Gander Outdoors brand and product line is a great fit for Pocono Raceway, our region and our customers’ lifestyle,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “The Pocono Mountains has 150 lakes, nine state parks and 2,400 square miles of natural areas that lend itself to four seasons of fun and adventure. We truly hope our fans will get to enjoy all our region has to offer during their visit to Pocono Raceway for the Gander Outdoors 400 NASCAR race weekend in July.”

Gander Outdoors, formerly known as Gander Mountain, was purchased and rebranded by Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World Holdings, in May 2017. The Gander Outdoors brand joins the Pocono Raceway family and replaces Overton’s, another Camping World Holdings company, this season.

Lemonis commented, “We are looking forward to the partnership with our newly branded, Gander Outdoors participating in the great American pastime of NASCAR motorsports. We’re proud to have our brand associated with the event at one of NASCAR’s most popular and toughest tracks.”

Pocono Raceway will host seven motorsports events in 2018, including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and the Verizon IndyCar Series. One NASCAR XFINITY Series, one Camping World Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards races are also on the schedule for 2018. For tickets visit www.poconoraceway.com.

2018 Pocono Raceway Event Dates

Friday, June 1: General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 – ARCA Racing Series

Saturday, June 2: Pocono Green 250 – NASCAR XFINITY Series

Sunday, June 3: Pocono 400 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Friday, July 27: ARCA 150 – ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards

Saturday, July 28: Gander Outdoors 150 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Sunday, July 29: Gander Outdoors 400 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Sunday, August 19: ABC Supply 500 – Verizon IndyCar Series

Note: All events, dates and times are subject to change without notice.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, one Verizon IndyCar Series, one NASCAR XFINITY Series, one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards events each year. The Raceway has added multiple, adventure-running series events to their annual calendar, including the Warrior Dash. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories.

For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

About Gander Outdoors

Gander Outdoors is an outdoor retailer that operates in local communities and online, dedicated to servicing the hunting, camping, fishing, shooting, and active sports markets. With seasonally and regionally relevant products, Gander Outdoors will have the best selection of gear at a great value to help you get outdoors and explore.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is the leading outdoor and camping retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company’s founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become the most well-known destination for everything RV, with over 135 retail locations in 36 states and comprehensive e-commerce platform. Coupled with an unsurpassed portfolio of industry-leading brands including Gander Outdoors, Good Sam, Overton’s, The House, Uncle Dan’s and Windward/W82, Camping World Holdings has become the synonymous with outdoor experiences. Camping World’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWH”.

For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

