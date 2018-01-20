TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY GRANDSTANDS TO BE COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE BEGINNING IN 2018

FORT WORTH, Texas (February 6, 2018) – In an effort to create a better overall experience for all of its fans, officials announced Tuesday that the grandstands at Texas Motor Speedway will be completely smoke-free, including all electronic cigarette devices, beginning this year.

Texas Motor Speedway established a ban on smoking in the grandstands in 2013, but the updated policy to include e-cigarettes and vapes comes as a result of strong feedback from guest surveys and the speedway’s fan council. Speedway guests will still be able to smoke – both standard and electronic smoking products – in designated areas throughout the lower concourse area.

The 2018 season at Texas Motor Speedway begins in less than three months when NASCAR returns April 6-8 for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 doubleheader. The spring weekend includes the My Bariatric Solutions 300 XFINITY Series race Saturday, April 7 and O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, April 8.

The Verizon IndyCar Series returns to the 1.5-mile speedway June 8-9 for a tripleheader of motorsports action. The weekend kicks off with the Rattlesnake 400 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Friday, June 8, followed by the Texas Indy 600 on Saturday, June 9. The jam-packed weekend will also include the No Limits Off-Road Ruckus both days as well as the No Limits Off-Road Rumble SPEED Energy Stadium Super Truck Series races before and after the INDYCAR event.

This fall, NASCAR will return for a tripleheader of playoff action Nov. 2-4. It all begins with the JAG Metals 350 Camping World Truck Series playoff race Friday, Nov. 2, followed by the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 XFINITY Series playoff race Saturday, Nov. 3. The weekend culminates Sunday, Nov. 4 with the AAA Texas 500 playoff race.

Fans may purchase season tickets and camping to all of Texas Motor Speedway’s race events by calling the speedway ticket office at (817) 215-8500 or by visiting www.texasmotorspeedway.com. Ticket office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and Noon-5 p.m. CT Sunday.

