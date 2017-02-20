COUNTRY SINGER AND “DANCING WITH THE STARS” FINALIST JANA KRAMER TO PERFORM PRE-RACE CONCERT BEFORE TICKETGUARDIAN 500

PHOENIX – Singer, actress and “Dancing with the Stars” finalist Jana Kramer will be performing for fans prior to the TicketGuardian 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway on Sunday, March 11.

“It’s always really fun,” said Kramer, who has performed at previous NASCAR races. “NASCAR fans are really energetic, and they like to have a good time. We definitely make sure to bring that to the crowd to pump them up.”

Launching her acting career in 2002, Kramer made recurring appearances on television shows like “Friday Night Lights” and “90210,” before she rose to fame in 2009 with a starring role on the hit drama series, “One Tree Hill.” She spent two years on the show before leaving to begin her country music career.

Her 2012 debut single “Why Ya Wanna,” reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and her self-titled debut album peaked at No. 5 on the Top Country Albums chart. Her 2015 follow-up album, “Thirty One,” debuted at No. 3 on the country charts and No. 10 on the Billboard 200. The second single from the album, “I Got the Boy,” was another top-10 hit and is certified platinum. She has toured with artists such as Blake Shelton and continues her acting career in movies and commercials.

In 2016, the Rochester Hills, Mich., native competed on Season 23 of Dancing with the Stars. Together with her partner Gleb Savchenko, Kramer made it all the way to the finals and finished fourth.

The concert, which resulted from a partnership between ISM Raceway and Niner Sports & Entertainment, is just one part of race day excitement that is free to all fans with a grandstand ticket for the TicketGuardian 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Tickets for the TicketGuardian 500 NASCAR race weekend on March 9-11 are available online at ISMRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the ISM Raceway ticket office.

About ISM Raceway

Since 1964, ISM Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest. As part of a $178 million modernization project, the track officially became ISM Raceway in January 2018 as a result of a naming rights partnership with ISM Connect, a pioneer in smart venue technology bringing the digital fan engagement experience to Phoenix. Founded as an open-wheel racing mecca, ISM Raceway is proud to host the Phoenix Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series race under the lights in April. Phoenix is the only track in the West to feature an IndyCar Series race and two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends a year, beginning with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 500 race weekend on March 9-11. The schedule is anchored by the Can-Am 500 race weekend on Nov. 9-11, the semifinal race in NASCAR’s Playoffs after which the field is reduced to the final four championship contenders. For more information, visit www.ISMRaceway.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **