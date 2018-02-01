2018 Stage Lengths Set for All Three NASCAR National Series

NASCAR to Build on Strong Debut with Familiar Format Lengths

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 7, 2018) – NASCAR today announced the 2018 stage lengths for its three national series, looking to build on last season’s successful debut of the race format.

In the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, all 2018 stage lengths will remain consistent with 2017. The race and stage lengths for the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course race in the Playoffs will be announced at a later date.

Following feedback from NASCAR Xfinity Series race teams, there will be slight updates to the stage lengths at both ISM Raceway in Phoenix and Dover International Speedway. At both Phoenix races, the stages will end at Lap 45, Lap 90 and Lap 200. For the Dover events, the stages will end on Lap 45, Lap 90 and Lap 200.

In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, both Las Vegas Motor Speedway races are scheduled for 134 laps, with stage lengths set to end at Lap 40, Lap 80 and Lap 134.

“Our primary goal every season is providing the best race for our fans, and to that end, we will remain consistent in terms of stage lengths for the majority of our national series events,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. “Last year’s debut of the race format was a strong one, and we look forward to building on that foundation in 2018, starting with Speedweeks at Daytona.”

For the full list of stages for the remainder of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, as well as the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons, see pages 2-4.

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage (ends on lap) (ends on lap) (ends on lap) Daytona International Speedway 60 120 200 Atlanta Motor Speedway 85 170 325 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 80 160 267 ISM Raceway 75 150 312 Auto Club Speedway 60 120 200 Martinsville Speedway 130 260 500 Texas Motor Speedway 85 170 334 Bristol Motor Speedway 125 250 500 Richmond Raceway 100 200 400 Talladega Superspeedway 55 110 188 Dover International Speedway 120 240 400 Kansas Speedway 80 160 267 Charlotte Motor Speedway Stage 1 – 100, Stage 2 – 200, Stage 3 – 300, Final Stage – 400 Pocono Raceway 50 100 160 Michigan International Speedway 60 120 200 Sonoma Raceway 25 50 110 Chicagoland Speedway 80 160 267 Daytona International Speedway 2 40 80 160 Kentucky Speedway 80 160 267 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 75 150 301 Pocono Raceway 50 100 160 Watkins Glen International 20 40 90 Michigan International Speedway 2 60 120 200 Bristol Motor Speedway 2 125 250 500 Darlington Raceway 100 200 367 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 50 100 160 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2 80 160 267 Richmond Raceway 2 100 200 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway 2 TBD TBD TBD Dover International Speedway 2 120 240 400 Talladega Superspeedway 2 55 110 188 Kansas Speedway 2 80 160 267 Martinsville Speedway 2 130 260 500 Texas Motor Speedway 2 85 170 334 ISM Raceway 2 75 150 312 Homestead-Miami Speedway 80 160 267

2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage (ends on lap) (ends on lap) (ends on lap) Daytona International Speedway 30 60 120 Atlanta Motor Speedway 40 80 163 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 45 90 200 ISM Raceway 45 90 200 Auto Club Speedway 35 70 150 Texas Motor Speedway 45 90 200 Bristol Motor Speedway 85 170 300 Richmond Raceway 75 150 250 Talladega Superspeedway 25 50 113 Dover International Speedway 45 90 200 Charlotte Motor Speedway 45 90 200 Pocono Raceway 25 50 100 Michigan International Speedway 30 60 125 Iowa Speedway 60 120 250 Chicagoland Speedway 45 90 200 Daytona International Speedway 30 60 100 Kentucky Speedway 45 90 200 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 45 90 200 Iowa Speedway 60 120 250 Watkins Glen International 20 40 82 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 20 40 75 Bristol Motor Speedway 85 170 300 Road America 10 20 45 Darlington Raceway 45 90 147 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 30 60 100 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2 45 90 200 Richmond International Raceway 75 150 250 Charlotte Motor Speedway TBD TBD TBD Dover International Speedway 45 90 200 Kansas Speedway 45 90 200 Texas Motor Speedway 45 90 200 ISM Raceway 2 45 90 200 Homestead-Miami Speedway 45 90 200

2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage (ends on lap) (ends on lap) (ends on lap) Daytona International Speedway 20 40 100 Atlanta Motor Speedway 40 80 130 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 40 80 134 Martinsville Speedway 70 140 250 Dover International Speedway 45 90 200 Kansas Speedway 40 80 167 Charlotte Motor Speedway 40 80 134 Texas Motor Speedway 40 80 167 Iowa Speedway 60 120 200 Gateway Motorsports Park 35 70 160 Chicagoland Speedway 35 70 150 Kentucky Speedway 35 70 150 Eldora Speedway 40 90 150 Pocono Raceway 15 30 60 Michigan International Speedway 30 60 100 Bristol Motor Speedway 55 110 200 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 20 40 64 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2 40 80 134 Talladega Superspeedway 20 40 94 Martinsville Speedway 2 50 100 200 Texas Motor Speedway 2 35 70 147 ISM Raceway 40 80 150 Homestead-Miami Speedway 40 80 134

Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 10.11 Official Completion.

