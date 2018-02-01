2018 Stage Lengths Set for All Three NASCAR National Series
by Official Release On Wed, Feb. 07, 2018
NASCAR to Build on Strong Debut with Familiar Format Lengths
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 7, 2018) – NASCAR today announced the 2018 stage lengths for its three national series, looking to build on last season’s successful debut of the race format.
In the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, all 2018 stage lengths will remain consistent with 2017. The race and stage lengths for the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course race in the Playoffs will be announced at a later date.
Following feedback from NASCAR Xfinity Series race teams, there will be slight updates to the stage lengths at both ISM Raceway in Phoenix and Dover International Speedway. At both Phoenix races, the stages will end at Lap 45, Lap 90 and Lap 200. For the Dover events, the stages will end on Lap 45, Lap 90 and Lap 200.
In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, both Las Vegas Motor Speedway races are scheduled for 134 laps, with stage lengths set to end at Lap 40, Lap 80 and Lap 134.
“Our primary goal every season is providing the best race for our fans, and to that end, we will remain consistent in terms of stage lengths for the majority of our national series events,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. “Last year’s debut of the race format was a strong one, and we look forward to building on that foundation in 2018, starting with Speedweeks at Daytona.”
For the full list of stages for the remainder of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, as well as the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons, see pages 2-4.
|2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
|Track
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Final Stage
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|Daytona International Speedway
|60
|120
|200
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|85
|170
|325
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|ISM Raceway
|75
|150
|312
|Auto Club Speedway
|60
|120
|200
|Martinsville Speedway
|130
|260
|500
|Texas Motor Speedway
|85
|170
|334
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|125
|250
|500
|Richmond Raceway
|100
|200
|400
|Talladega Superspeedway
|55
|110
|188
|Dover International Speedway
|120
|240
|400
|Kansas Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|Stage 1 – 100, Stage 2 – 200,
Stage 3 – 300, Final Stage – 400
|Pocono Raceway
|50
|100
|160
|Michigan International Speedway
|60
|120
|200
|Sonoma Raceway
|25
|50
|110
|Chicagoland Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|Daytona International Speedway 2
|40
|80
|160
|Kentucky Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|75
|150
|301
|Pocono Raceway
|50
|100
|160
|Watkins Glen International
|20
|40
|90
|Michigan International Speedway 2
|60
|120
|200
|Bristol Motor Speedway 2
|125
|250
|500
|Darlington Raceway
|100
|200
|367
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|50
|100
|160
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2
|80
|160
|267
|Richmond Raceway 2
|100
|200
|400
|Charlotte Motor Speedway 2
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Dover International Speedway 2
|120
|240
|400
|Talladega Superspeedway 2
|55
|110
|188
|Kansas Speedway 2
|80
|160
|267
|Martinsville Speedway 2
|130
|260
|500
|Texas Motor Speedway 2
|85
|170
|334
|ISM Raceway 2
|75
|150
|312
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series
|Track
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Final Stage
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|Daytona International Speedway
|30
|60
|120
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|163
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|ISM Raceway
|45
|90
|200
|Auto Club Speedway
|35
|70
|150
|Texas Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|85
|170
|300
|Richmond Raceway
|75
|150
|250
|Talladega Superspeedway
|25
|50
|113
|Dover International Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Pocono Raceway
|25
|50
|100
|Michigan International Speedway
|30
|60
|125
|Iowa Speedway
|60
|120
|250
|Chicagoland Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Daytona International Speedway
|30
|60
|100
|Kentucky Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Iowa Speedway
|60
|120
|250
|Watkins Glen International
|20
|40
|82
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|20
|40
|75
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|85
|170
|300
|Road America
|10
|20
|45
|Darlington Raceway
|45
|90
|147
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|30
|60
|100
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2
|45
|90
|200
|Richmond International Raceway
|75
|150
|250
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Dover International Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Kansas Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Texas Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|ISM Raceway 2
|45
|90
|200
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
|Track
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Final Stage
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|Daytona International Speedway
|20
|40
|100
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|130
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|134
|Martinsville Speedway
|70
|140
|250
|Dover International Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Kansas Speedway
|40
|80
|167
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|134
|Texas Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|167
|Iowa Speedway
|60
|120
|200
|Gateway Motorsports Park
|35
|70
|160
|Chicagoland Speedway
|35
|70
|150
|Kentucky Speedway
|35
|70
|150
|Eldora Speedway
|40
|90
|150
|Pocono Raceway
|15
|30
|60
|Michigan International Speedway
|30
|60
|100
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|55
|110
|200
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|20
|40
|64
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2
|40
|80
|134
|Talladega Superspeedway
|20
|40
|94
|Martinsville Speedway 2
|50
|100
|200
|Texas Motor Speedway 2
|35
|70
|147
|ISM Raceway
|40
|80
|150
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|40
|80
|134
Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 10.11 Official Completion.
