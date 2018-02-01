2018 Stage Lengths Set for All Three NASCAR National Series

NASCAR to Build on Strong Debut with Familiar Format Lengths

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 7, 2018) – NASCAR today announced the 2018 stage lengths for its three national series, looking to build on last season’s successful debut of the race format.

In the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, all 2018 stage lengths will remain consistent with 2017. The race and stage lengths for the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course race in the Playoffs will be announced at a later date.

Following feedback from NASCAR Xfinity Series race teams, there will be slight updates to the stage lengths at both ISM Raceway in Phoenix and Dover International Speedway. At both Phoenix races, the stages will end at Lap 45, Lap 90 and Lap 200. For the Dover events, the stages will end on Lap 45, Lap 90 and Lap 200.

In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, both Las Vegas Motor Speedway races are scheduled for 134 laps, with stage lengths set to end at Lap 40, Lap 80 and Lap 134.

“Our primary goal every season is providing the best race for our fans, and to that end, we will remain consistent in terms of stage lengths for the majority of our national series events,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. “Last year’s debut of the race format was a strong one, and we look forward to building on that foundation in 2018, starting with Speedweeks at Daytona.”

For the full list of stages for the remainder of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, as well as the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons, see pages 2-4.

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage
(ends on lap) (ends on lap) (ends on lap)
Daytona International Speedway 60 120 200
Atlanta Motor Speedway 85 170 325
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 80 160 267
ISM Raceway 75 150 312
Auto Club Speedway 60 120 200
Martinsville Speedway 130 260 500
Texas Motor Speedway 85 170 334
Bristol Motor Speedway 125 250 500
Richmond Raceway 100 200 400
Talladega Superspeedway 55 110 188
Dover International Speedway 120 240 400
Kansas Speedway 80 160 267
Charlotte Motor Speedway Stage 1 – 100, Stage 2 – 200,

Stage 3 – 300, Final Stage – 400
Pocono Raceway 50 100 160
Michigan International Speedway 60 120 200
Sonoma Raceway 25 50 110
Chicagoland Speedway 80 160 267
Daytona International Speedway 2 40 80 160
Kentucky Speedway 80 160 267
New Hampshire Motor Speedway 75 150 301
Pocono Raceway 50 100 160
Watkins Glen International 20 40 90
Michigan International Speedway 2 60 120 200
Bristol Motor Speedway 2 125 250 500
Darlington Raceway 100 200 367
Indianapolis Motor Speedway 50 100 160
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2 80 160 267
Richmond Raceway 2 100 200 400
Charlotte Motor Speedway 2 TBD TBD TBD
Dover International Speedway 2 120 240 400
Talladega Superspeedway 2 55 110 188
Kansas Speedway 2 80 160 267
Martinsville Speedway 2 130 260 500
Texas Motor Speedway 2 85 170 334
ISM Raceway 2 75 150 312
Homestead-Miami Speedway 80 160 267

 

2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series
Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage
(ends on lap) (ends on lap) (ends on lap)
Daytona International Speedway 30 60 120
Atlanta Motor Speedway 40 80 163
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 45 90 200
ISM Raceway 45 90 200
Auto Club Speedway 35 70 150
Texas Motor Speedway 45 90 200
Bristol Motor Speedway 85 170 300
Richmond Raceway 75 150 250
Talladega Superspeedway 25 50 113
Dover International Speedway 45 90 200
Charlotte Motor Speedway 45 90 200
Pocono Raceway 25 50 100
Michigan International Speedway 30 60 125
Iowa Speedway 60 120 250
Chicagoland Speedway 45 90 200
Daytona International Speedway 30 60 100
Kentucky Speedway 45 90 200
New Hampshire Motor Speedway 45 90 200
Iowa Speedway 60 120 250
Watkins Glen International 20 40 82
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 20 40 75
Bristol Motor Speedway 85 170 300
Road America 10 20 45
Darlington Raceway 45 90 147
Indianapolis Motor Speedway 30 60 100
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2 45 90 200
Richmond International Raceway 75 150 250
Charlotte Motor Speedway TBD TBD TBD
Dover International Speedway 45 90 200
Kansas Speedway 45 90 200
Texas Motor Speedway 45 90 200
ISM Raceway 2 45 90 200
Homestead-Miami Speedway 45 90 200

 

2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage
(ends on lap) (ends on lap) (ends on lap)
Daytona International Speedway 20 40 100
Atlanta Motor Speedway 40 80 130
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 40 80 134
Martinsville Speedway 70 140 250
Dover International Speedway 45 90 200
Kansas Speedway 40 80 167
Charlotte Motor Speedway 40 80 134
Texas Motor Speedway 40 80 167
Iowa Speedway 60 120 200
Gateway Motorsports Park 35 70 160
Chicagoland Speedway 35 70 150
Kentucky Speedway 35 70 150
Eldora Speedway 40 90 150
Pocono Raceway 15 30 60
Michigan International Speedway 30 60 100
Bristol Motor Speedway 55 110 200
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 20 40 64
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2 40 80 134
Talladega Superspeedway 20 40 94
Martinsville Speedway 2 50 100 200
Texas Motor Speedway 2 35 70 147
ISM Raceway 40 80 150
Homestead-Miami Speedway 40 80 134

 

Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 10.11 Official Completion.

 

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), three regional series, one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit http://www.NASCAR.com and http://www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

