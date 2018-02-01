FedEx Racing Express Facts — Clash at Daytona

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Daytona International Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Express Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Advance Auto Parts Clash

Date/Time: Feb. 11/3:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 75 laps/187.5 miles

Track Length: 2.5 miles

Track Shape: Tri-Oval

Banking: 31 degrees

2017 Winner: Joey Logano

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2018 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Mike Wheeler and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Clash at Daytona: Hamlin starts his unofficial 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series campaign this Sunday with the 75-lap Advanced Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway. He’s a three-time winner of the event and is only one of six drivers to win both the Clash and DAYTONA 500 during the same Speedweeks. Hamlin led a race-high 48 laps during last year’s feature – and appeared to be in route to his fourth Clash win – until a last-lap crash relegated him to a 13th-place finish in the non-points event. This year’s race will again be 75 laps and separated into two segments with a competition caution on lap 25 separating the segments.

Hamlin Statistics — CLASH:

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Races: 12

Wins: 3 (2006, 2014, 2016)

Top-5: 5

Top-10: 6

Laps Led: 134

Hamlin Conversation – Back on Track:

“After a couple months off the track, I’m looking forward to heading back to Daytona to get our 2018 season rolling. There’s obviously a lot of things that happened in the off season between crew and teammate changes that we’ll have to consider as we get the season started, but I’m confident our FedEx Racing team is returning ready to win. We’ve had great success during past Speedweeks, and after a strong 2017 season, we’re more motivated than ever to perform at the highest level.”

Safe Kids Worldwide Along for the Ride at Daytona: FedEx is recognizing Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit working to protect kids on the road, at home and at play, during Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway by featuring the letters “SKW” on the b-post of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota.

For more than 18 years, FedEx has been working with nonprofits such as Safe Kids Worldwide to help advance road safety in the U.S. Last year in 2017, FedEx introduced the Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares program which ties the on-track success of the #11 FedEx Racing team to charitable donations for Safe Kids. In the program’s inaugural year, FedEx donated more $100,810 as a result of Denny’s 710 laps led and two race wins.

FedEx Office – Closest to Daytona International Speedway: 2274 W International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL (386) 323-7840

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **