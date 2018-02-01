Menards extends ARCA Racing Series support for 2018

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 9, 2018) — Officials from Menard Inc. have announced that the Wisconsin-based home improvement retailer will once again serve as the presenting sponsor of the ARCA Racing Series for 2018.

“We are very excited to return for aninth season as the series sponsor,”said Jeff Abbott, Menards Promotions Manager & Spokesperson. “This is such a great, grassroots series and the new bodies and ARCA Ilmor engine packages have made it even better. But, more than anything, what keeps us coming back is how we feel so connected with those who follow this series throughout our markets. We sell tickets to races, run contractor events and continue to promote the Menards brand. 2018 should be exceptional and we’re glad to remain a part of it.”

The sponsorship renewal announcement extends Menards affiliation as the series presenting sponsor to nine years, and their overall involvement with ARCA dates back to 2009. The marketing program and sponsorship is based off of Business to Business relationships and collaboration with suppliers to Menards, the country’s third largest home improvement retail chain.

“Menards is a very important business partner to ARCA,” said Mark Gundrum, VP Business Development and Corporate Partnerships for the Temperance, Mich.-based stock car sanctioning body. “Their support goes far beyond sponsorship. Mere words cannot explainour appreciation of their collaboration and partnership.”

About Menards

Menards home improvement stores are well known throughout the Midwest for a complete selection of high-quality, name brand merchandise and all the tools, materials and supplies for any job. Menards has several great departments and displays, including building materials with a full-service lumberyard, hardware, garden center, concrete landscaping products, electrical, millwork, cabinets, appliances, paint, plumbing, flooring, home décor, pet & wildlife products, and even a line of convenience groceries to provide a one-stop shopping experience. Whether just needing a light bulb, gallon of paint or household supplies, or building a deck, fence or new home, there is something for everyone at Menards whether a beginning do-it-yourselfer or more experienced contractor.

A family-owned and run company started in 1958; Menards currently operates 306 stores located in 14 Midwestern states. Menards is known throughout the home improvement industry as the low price leader; it’s no wonder their famous slogan – “SAVE BIG MONEY” – is so widely known and easy to remember. Menards does things right – the company’s strength and success can be seen in the well-stocked and maintained stores, the lowest prices in town, and the way Guests are always treated like family.

About ARCA

The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards features 20 events at 18 tracks on its 2018 schedule. The series has crowned an ARCA national champion each year since its inaugural season in 1953, and has toured over 200 racetracks in 28 states since its inception. The series tests the abilities of drivers and race teams over the most diverse schedule of stock car racing events in the world, annually visiting tracks ranging from 0.4 mile to 2.66 miles in length, on both paved and dirt surfaces as well as left- and right-turn road courses.

Founded by John and Mildred Marcum in 1953 in Toledo, Ohio, the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) is recognized among the leading sanctioning bodies in the country. ARCA administers nearly 100 race events each season in three professional touring series and local weekly events.

