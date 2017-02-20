Blaney fastest in Clash practice

Tweet Ryan Blaney posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Daytona International Speedway. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Ryan Blaney topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice for the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway. The driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford was the fastest with a time of 45.090 and a speed of 199.601 mph.

With 20 minutes to go in the only practice session for The Clash, Blaney — as part of a six-car pack which included Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Kasey Kahne, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Larson — ran a lap roughly two-tenths faster than Kyle Busch.

Up until 35 minutes remaining in the session, every driver was running single-car laps. The Toyota brigade of, in order, Denny Hamlin, Busch, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. went out on track and topped the chart. Hamlin led for a lap, before he was usurped by Truex, who was fourth in line. On the final lap with the current order, Busch took over the lead in practice.

Logano finished the session in second, with a time of 45.103 and a speed of 199.543 mph. Stenhouse finished third with a time of 45.111 and a speed of 199.508 mph. Keselowski finished fourth with a time of 45.115 and a speed of 199.490 mph. Larson rounded out the top-five with a time of 45.120 and a speed of 199.468 mph.

Kahne, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Hamlin and Jones rounded out the top-10.

