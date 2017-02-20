Kyle Busch fastest in first practice

Tweet Kyle Busch posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Daytona International Speedway. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Erik Jones topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Daytona International Speedway. The driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 45.058 and a speed of 199.743 mph.

He was part of a four-car Gibbs pack in the closing minutes of the session that included teammates Erik Jones, Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suarez. Jones jumped to the top of the leaderboard with less than three minutes to go, but was usurped by Busch the following lap.

This came only a few minutes after Austin Dillon and Jamie McMurray ended the run of single-car laps and posted the fastest time.

Hamlin finished the session second, with a time of 45.085 and a speed of 199.623 mph. Suarez finished third with a time of 45.088 and a speed of 199.610 mph. Jones finished fourth with a time of 45.109 and a speed of 199.517 mph. Dillon rounded out the top-five with a time of 45.621 and a speed of 197.278 mph.

McMurray, Ty Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-10.

The session was red-flagged with roughly 30 minutes remaining after a car dropped gear fluid on the backstretch.

