Platinum-Selling Superstar Cole Swindell Ready to Rock Monster Energy All-Star Race Concert at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Tweet Platinum-selling country music singer and songwriter Cole Swindell will headline the Monster Energy All-Star Race on May 19 with a pre-race concert at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The concert is FREE with purchase of any All-Star Race ticket.

Platinum-selling country music star Cole Swindell headlines Charlotte Motor Speedway’s May 19 Monster Energy All-Star Race with a pre-race concert presented by Rayovac, Kwikset, George Foreman and National Hardware; Swindell will also co-host driver introductions for the All-Star Race

Monster Energy All-Star Race with a pre-race concert presented by Rayovac, Kwikset, George Foreman and National Hardware; Swindell will also co-host driver introductions for the All-Star Race The concert is FREE with purchase of any All-Star Race ticket; A $20 Golden Ticket upgrade grants fans stage-front access at the biggest all-star event in sports

Fans can buy race tickets, which include FREE admission to the Cole Swindell concert, as well as camping and Golden Ticket upgrades by visiting the speedway’s website or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267)

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 12, 2018) – Race fans will rock and roll with Cole before the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race on May 19 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Platinum-selling singer and songwriter Cole Swindell will light up the biggest all-star event in sports with the Monster Energy All-Star Race Concert Presented by Rayovac Batteries, Kwikset, George Foreman and National Hardware. The concert is FREE with the purchase of any Monster Energy All-Star Race ticket.

Swindell, a favorite among NASCAR luminaries including 2000 All-Star Race winner Dale Earnhardt Jr., has charted seven No. 1 hits, including “Chillin’ It,” “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey,” “Let Me See Ya Girl,” “You Should Be Here,” “Middle of a Memory,” and “Flatliner.” Additionally, Swindell’s status as one of country music’s rising stars is also solidified by his success as a No. 1 hit songwriter for performers including Luke Bryan (“Roller Coaster”), Thomas Rhett (“Get Me Some of That”) and Florida Georgia Line (“This Is How We Roll”).

“I’m pumped to be playing NASCAR’s Monster Energy All-Star Race this year,” Swindell said. “I’ve been a fan of NASCAR for so long, I can’t believe I’ll actually be part of the day’s activities. It will be great to see all my driver friends and cheer them on in person.”

The Warner Bros. Nashville artist will deliver a show-stopping performance for fans at the entrance outside of Turn 1 near Gate 8 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, adjacent to the Fan Zone. He will also co-host driver introductions.

Swindell’s travels saw the Bronwood, Georgia, native perform at Earnhardt’s retirement party at Whisky River in uptown Charlotte last December. This May, he’ll rock the pre-race festivities at 2 p.m. on May 19 with a 70-minute concert before the Monster Energy Open and the Monster Energy All-Star Race, where NASCAR’s most heralded drivers – including Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick – will clash for $1 million cash.

OVERVIEW:

The Cole Swindell All-Star Race Concert presented by Rayovac Batteries, Kwikset, George Foreman and National Hardware will kick off pre-race festivities for the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race on a stage located near the Turn 1 entrance. For just $20, fans can upgrade to a special Golden Ticket for early access to a reserved area directly in front of the stage. Golden Tickets are limited and can be purchased by calling the speedway ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway. com.

TICKETS:

To purchase tickets, camping and race-day upgrades, fans can call the speedway ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com .

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

ABOUT COLE SWINDELL:

In just over three years since he made his debut on Warner Bros. Records, Swindell has racked up an impressive and incomparable record-breaking SEVEN No. 1 singles (the only solo artist in the history of the Country Aircheck/Mediabase to top the charts with first seven singles); 10 No. 1 singles as a songwriter; one 1 billion audience reaching single (“You Should Be Here”), five Platinum singles; one Gold single; a Platinum-certified debut album; a Gold-certified sophomore album (You Should Be Here) as well as numerous SONGWRITING honors and awards including being the reigning NSAI Songwriter/Artist of the Year (2016), winning two CMA Triple Play Awards in both 2015 and 2016 (for penning three No. 1 songs in a 12 month span) and Music Row’s Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year during his debut (2015). This year, Swindell has performed his 7th career No. 1 single “Flatliner,” which features his mentor/friend and 2017 WHAT THE HELL WORLD TOUR mate Dierks Bentley, on the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards telecast live on CBS and again this summer for the “CMA Fest” special that aired this summer on ABC Television. Since launching his career in 2014, Swindell has toured with the biggest superstars in country music including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and has sold out his previous three Down Home Tours and is embarking in January 2018 on his fourth sold out Down Home Tour in support of his Down Home Session IV EP just released November 24. In February, Swindell hits the road for his first career headlining tour – Reason To Drink Tour. Joining him on tour are two of country music’s biggest rising stars Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **